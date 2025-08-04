Borno subsidizes sale of fertilizer by 50% as Zulum begins 2025 distribution

…Douses tension over Alau Dam, says no cause for alarm

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has flagged off the sales of fertiliser and free farm input support distribution to vulnerable farmers for the 2025 wet farming season and irrigation farming.

While launching the exercise at the Fertiliser Blending Company, Farm Centre in Maiduguri on Saturday, Governor Babagana Zulum announced 50% subsidy for all the 75 trucks to smallholder farmers, returnees in resettled communities, youth, women and the vulnerable groups across the twenty seven local government areas of the state.

“I have approved the sales of the fertilizers at a subsidized rate of 50 percent, a strategic decision to make them affordable, accessible, and impactful.

This decision is anchored in our broader agricultural policy under the Pillar Two of the 25-Year Development Plan and 10-Year Strategic Transformation Initiative of our administration”, Zulum stated.

He said, “The first component of this event involves the subsidized sale of both Wet Blend and Dry Blend fertilizers.

The Wet Blend fertilizer, being liquid-based, is less prone to misuse and will be distributed specifically in areas experiencing heightened security threats.”..

“The Dry Blend fertilizer, which is granular and more storage-friendly, will be delivered to relatively secured locations.

This distinction is designed not only for agronomic purposes but also for security management, ensuring fertilizers are not diverted for unauthorized or dangerous uses,” he added.

Governor Zulum emphasized that providing farmers with the fertilizer is essential to restoring livelihoods, enhancing soil fertility, increasing yields, reducing food prices, building household food security and reducing dependency on food importation.

“Let me remind us all that agriculture remains a pillar of peace and progress. And food security is national security.

This administration will stop at nothing to empower our farmers, protect our communities and rebuild our local

economy through the transformative power of agriculture,” the governor added.

Governor Zulum also strongly warned against diverting the subsidized fertilizers, emphasising that doing this will have grave security risks.

“We are acutely aware that fertilizers, particularly certain components, can be exploited for illegitimate and criminal uses. This is a threat we are addressing with the seriousness it deserves,”.

“Henceforth, all fertilizers will be strictly tracked by batch, source and destination. Distribution to sensitive areas will be restricted to wet blends only.

Proxy purchases are prohibited. Every recipient must be verified. Community leaders and traditional institutions are strongly tasked with overseeing and ensuring transparency in their localities.”, he warned.

“Fertilizer movement shall require relevant formal clearance and all agro-dealers must be registered, vetted and monitored. In the same vein, any individual or group caught diverting, hoarding, or illegally reselling these fertilizers will face the full wrath of the law. You are hereby directed to ensure that fertilizers are strictly used for farming, nothing more, nothing less.

Your collaboration is vital to our collective mission for food security and public safety,” he also announced.

The governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and development partners for their enormous support to the state government.

Earlier, the Borno state commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Engr. Bawu Musami, expressed commitment of the state government to growing its own food, empowering its own people, and rebuilding its economy through agriculture, noting that the support provided to 12,000 farmers have produced yields of over N3 billion in Baga and Monguno alone.

“Over 12,000 smallholder farmers, resettled households, women and youth received improved cowpea seeds, agrochemicals and a token for agronomic practices from the State Government.

The results were exceptional. Cowpea Farmers in these two settlements produced an output valued at over ₦3.1 billion despite early cessation of rainfall,” Bawu declared.

Engr. Bawu called for the reactivation of the Fertilizer plant and institutionalize a dedicated Agricultural Development Trust Fund to further boost agricultural activities in the state.

