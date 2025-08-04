BIGWIL appoints Abuja-based Udobi, ambassador for trade, investment

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Big International Group of World Investment League (BIGWIL) Community of CEOs and Diplomatic Forum has appointed Abuja-based Chief Vincent Udobi as Ambassador for Trade and Investment.

The Special Envoy and Chief Operating Officer of BIGWIL International, Dr Chimbo Obieze, made the announcement of the appointment on behalf of the Supreme Council of BIGWIL on Sunday in Enugu.

Obieze said that Udobi’s nomination and subsequent appointment underscored his expertise in promoting economic cooperation, diplomacy, trade and investment opportunities.

He said that Udobi is a seasoned entrepreneur, respected community leader, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Central Market, Kubwa in Abuja (one of the most vibrant and fast-growing commercial centres in Abuja, Nigeria).

According to him, “with a legacy built on integrity, enterprise, and visionary leadership, Udobi has played a pivotal role in transforming the market into a model of order, growth and unity.

“Widely admired for his humility, wisdom and unwavering dedication to the people, Udobi has remained a unifying force and a voice of reason in both business and community affairs.

“His leadership continues to inspire confidence, attract progress, and foster a spirit of harmony among all stakeholders,” he said.

Obieze said that as an ambassador, Udobi would focus on promoting Nigeria’s Trade and Investment interests and globally build relationships with international partners to foster trade and investment opportunities for Nigeria and Nigerians.

“Udobi will foster economic growth, attract foreign direct investment to drive economic growth and development in Nigeria.

“He will be involved in creating global partnerships by showcasing Nigeria’s investment opportunities and promoting trade relationships globally,” he said.

It would be recalled that Udobi’s nomination was approved by the Supreme Council of Board of Trustees BIGWIL-UNWCD African Continental Headquarters.

Udobi’s appointment aligns with BIGWIL International’s aim to unite influential business leaders and diplomats in order to foster collaboration, investment and international relations; thus, serving as a hub for CEOs, investors and diplomats engagement in high-level discussions, exploring cross-border partnerships and contributing to Nigeria’s economic and diplomatic growth.

