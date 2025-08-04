Akpabio hails D’Tigress for FIBA 2025 triumph

…Says Nigerian women are pacesetters

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has congratulated the nation’s female basketball team, the D’Tigress, for winning the FIBA 2025 Women’s AfroBasket competition for a historic seventh time.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President said the feat achieved by the D’Tigress has shown that Nigerian women are pacesetters and capable of undertaking any task.

“It is heartwarming that in a spate of two weeks, Nigeria has captured Africa twice- all feats attained by the industry and resilience of our women. Last week, it was the Super Falcons; today, we are celebrating the D’Tigress for subduing the Senegalese ladies at the semi-finals and mesmerizing the Malian girls in the finals.

“I celebrate the D’Tigress for sustaining the Nigerian spirit of discipline, determination and the quest for excellence no matter the obstacles.

“This 7th historic and 5th consecutive title have reinforced the zeal for hardwork and the relentless crave for success in any assignment we are saddled with.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR is clearly working and with the support of Nigerians, our country will be a better place.

“I want to sincerely thank the D’Tigress and their technical crew for once again making us proud and serving as a source of inspiration to our young girls intending to pursue a career in sports. Congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, congratulations to our women and congratulations to our queens”.

