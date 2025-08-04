Ahead of Osun 2026 election, INEC cautions against vote buying, violence

The Independent National Electoral Commission has called for stronger collaboration among all stakeholders to combat electoral fraud in future elections across the country.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun State, Mutiu Agboke, made the call while speaking with journalists after appearing on the political programme Gbagede Oselu on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Sunday.

Agboke questioned the roles played by other stakeholders—particularly the media, security agencies, civil society organisations, the political class, and religious leaders—during elections. He lamented the increasing violence before and on election day.

He urged key players to wake up to their responsibilities and do what is necessary for the advancement of Nigeria’s democracy.

The REC also called on stakeholders to take the lead in voter education and enlighten the public on the electoral process.

Agboke said, “So, for us (INEC), we will continue to campaign against the cankerworm of trying to buy the minds of the people. That’s number one. Number two, even if you have the money, people still believe they can deploy violence to gain an advantage.

“There is nothing you can do to curb it other than to continue engaging stakeholders and discouraging them from unleashing terror. We need to continue talking to our people to believe in democracy.”

“Let me tell you, in the whole world, there is no government that is better for the electorate, for the masses, than a democratic government. And the only process by which someone can attain this democratic position is through elections. We must all find solutions to any impediments.”

Agboke stressed that INEC alone cannot reduce or eliminate the menace of electoral malpractice.

“All other stakeholders—the media, civil society organisations, the political class, especially the political class—we must engage them. Let them understand that you don’t need money to buy people’s conscience.

“Our people’s conscience must be addressed. Let’s talk to them. I know poverty is widespread. I know deprivation exists everywhere. But when they bring money, tell them you don’t need their money to vote. Your conscience should determine the direction of your vote. For me, the conversation is a continuous one—you cannot stop that”, he stated.

The electoral commissioner also urged religious leaders and political actors to actively participate in safeguarding the integrity of elections.

“We have spoken. After INEC, invite the Commissioner of Police, the Inter-Party Advisory Council, principal CSOs, religious leaders—Christians and Muslims—let them come and explain the roles they are playing. We should not just stay in mosques or churches.

“These are the things we want to hear. Call the political parties, call the politicians. They are the beneficiaries of all these efforts we are making. Politicians are the ones who benefit the most”, he added.

Speaking on the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, Agboke said INEC has clear regulations, and anyone who violates the electoral process should be reported to security agencies.

“INEC has regulations. It has stipulated how our machines should work. So, any INEC staff who makes excuses contrary to existing rules and regulations is violating those rules.

“If you notice that, don’t attack him. Call the security agents and report him or her. For example, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which must be fully charged, is expected to function optimally.

“In other words, with a fully charged BVAS, it should work without difficulty. But where a particular staff member colludes with others to make the BVAS fail, then that person has compromised the process and should be handed over to security personnel,” he concluded.

