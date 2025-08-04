23.6 C
Lagos
August 4, 2025
Trending now

A builder of industry, partner in nationhood, Tinubu hails Abdul Samad Rabiu…

Tinubu is treating South East region with fairness, equity –Sen Dave Umahi

Abia State Police Command destroys a notorious kidnapping den, disarms 5 ,recovers…

NIDOE Diaspora Day celebration: Good intentions and undiplomatic fallouts

Tension rises in Rundele as Omofo Community protests exclusion from councilorship in…

Foreign trips: I travel mostly with family private jet – Adeleke

Gov Abdulrazaq earmarks N20bn to revamp school infrastructure across Kwara

Akpabio hails D’Tigress for FIBA 2025 triumph

Listening Ear, Not Outrage: What Badenoch’s Nigerian story demands from us

Leadway Assurance partners Ecobank on deepening Access to insurance solutions

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Abia State Police Command destroys a notorious kidnapping den, disarms 5 ,recovers 6 AK -47 rifles

by Peter Anayo063

STEVE  UNEGBU , Umuahia

 

The Abia State tactical teams of Police Command have stormed a kidnappers’ den located at Umuiku Obete village in Ukwa West LGA, which was linked to series of kidnappings in the area.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Maureen Chinaka,said,” Upon sighting the operatives, the notorious gang engaged the police in a gun battle.

Unable to withstand the superior firepower of the police, five members of the gang were neutralized during the encounter while six AK-47 rifles,335 rounds of live ammunition, fourteen magazines ,five handsets,three cutlasses, five Operational jackets,one axe,one boot, and one polo charm were recovered.

” Investigation is ongoing to track and apprehend other fleeing suspects of the gang”

The statement further read that, “In a separate operation on 02/08/2025, officers of the Arochukwu Divisional Headquarters recovered a double-barrel long gun at Amuvi village, Arochukwu. Investigation into the circumstances surrounding the recovery is ongoing”

The Commissioner of Police,Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa has reiterated the Command’s commitment to eradicate crime and criminality in the State.

He has urged residents of the State to remain vigilant and support the police by promptly reporting anyone with gunshot injuries or any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Oyetola condoles President, Olobu, Army over Gen. Lagbaja’s death 

Editor

WIEN Congratulates Tinubu on the Appointment of New NNPC Board, Calls for Gender Balance

Editor

Lagos announces 15-month traffic diversion for Mile 2 interchange construction

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO