Abia State Police Command destroys a notorious kidnapping den, disarms 5 ,recovers 6 AK -47 rifles

STEVE UNEGBU , Umuahia

The Abia State tactical teams of Police Command have stormed a kidnappers’ den located at Umuiku Obete village in Ukwa West LGA, which was linked to series of kidnappings in the area.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Maureen Chinaka,said,” Upon sighting the operatives, the notorious gang engaged the police in a gun battle.

Unable to withstand the superior firepower of the police, five members of the gang were neutralized during the encounter while six AK-47 rifles,335 rounds of live ammunition, fourteen magazines ,five handsets,three cutlasses, five Operational jackets,one axe,one boot, and one polo charm were recovered.

” Investigation is ongoing to track and apprehend other fleeing suspects of the gang”

The statement further read that, “In a separate operation on 02/08/2025, officers of the Arochukwu Divisional Headquarters recovered a double-barrel long gun at Amuvi village, Arochukwu. Investigation into the circumstances surrounding the recovery is ongoing”

The Commissioner of Police,Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa has reiterated the Command’s commitment to eradicate crime and criminality in the State.

He has urged residents of the State to remain vigilant and support the police by promptly reporting anyone with gunshot injuries or any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2