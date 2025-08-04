A builder of industry, partner in nationhood, Tinubu hails Abdul Samad Rabiu on 65th birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended heartfelt congratulations to Abdul Samad Rabiu, CFR, CON, one of Africa’s most prominent industrialists, philanthropists, and Chairman of BUA Group, on his 65th birthday on August 4, 2025.

As President Tinubu puts it, Samad’s milestone celebrates a life defined by quiet excellence, courageous enterprise, and unwavering faith in Nigeria.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the industrialist as one of Africa’s most accomplished businessmen, whose investments have transformed key sectors of Nigeria’s economy from cement to foods, sugar to steel, ports to power, and more recently, oil and gas, demonstrating what is possible when vision meets discipline and ambition is anchored in purpose.

Tinubu commended Abdul Samad for his calm leadership and deep belief in Nigeria.

He noted that his businesses have created thousands of jobs, deepened industrial capacity, and restored confidence in indigenous enterprise and local production.

The statement further read: “President Tinubu hails the profound impact of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), which continues to deliver landmark interventions in education, health, and social development across Nigeria and the continent, quietly but consistently improving lives, building institutions, and expanding access to opportunity.

“Abdul Samad Rabiu is a builder in every sense. He has built industries, empowered people, uplifted communities, and continues to invest in the future of our country—not for applause, but out of duty and conviction. Nigeria is proud of him, and I am proud to call him a trusted partner in our nation’s progress.”

Tinubu wished Abdul Samad continued strength, wisdom, and good health.

He expressed confidence that Samad’s legacy as a patriot, philanthropist, industrialist, and nation-builder will endure for generations.

