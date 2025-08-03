Winners emerge in Lagos Has Talent – climate edition

Winners have emerged in the Lagos Has Talent: Climate Edition, an initiative powered by the Lagos State Government, Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and C40 Cities under its UK government funded – Climate Action Implementation (CAI) Africa Programme. The Lagos Has Talent initiative presented a platform for artists, innovators, and entrepreneurs to present their ideas and projects related to sustainability and climate action, thus spotlighting the creativity and climate consciousness of young Lagos residents. The grand finale of the competition, which was held on Saturday, July 26 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja, brought together a vibrant mix of youth innovators, creatives, government leaders, development partners, and climate advocates for a celebration of talents, sustainability, and collective action against climate change.

The award ceremony, themed around Youth, Creativity, and Climate Action, recognized outstanding young talents aged 18–35, who used artistic expression and entrepreneurship to spotlight climate issues facing Lagos State. Categories included storytelling, poetry, film and animation, music, sustainable fashion, and eco-entrepreneurship.

The highlight of the event was the award presentation to the top five finalists, who were selected from over 100 applicants across the state. Progress Jesutomiwa Giwa, an emerging visual artist and storyteller, emerged as the overall winner, receiving the grand prize of N5 million. The first runner-up, Ayomide Amusan, a visual storyteller, received N3 million, while Anita Nwokoji, a spoken-word poet, took home N2 million as the second runner-up. The fourth and fifth place winners, Tiwalade Aderemi and Adebayo Razzak respectively also received N500,000 each in a surprise announcement during the ceremony.

The five finalists emerged following a rigorous assessment by a select panel who evaluated the entries using the following criteria: creativity, passion, and the unique spark that inspires climate action in Lagos. The three judges were made up of climate change advocates, namely: Oluwaseyi Jesuton, a multi-award-winning climate advocate, whose impactful environmental awareness work began at a young age when she co-founded U-recycle Initiative Africa in 2018; Jumoke Olowookere, Founder and Creative Director of African Creative Hub (African Creative Sustainable Synergy Hub), an innovative social enterprise dedicated to fostering “a world without waste,” and Omowunmi Omoseyindemi, Senior Scientific Officer at the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, where she plays a crucial role in advancing environmental initiatives.

The dignitaries at the event included the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akudo; the Permanent Secretary for the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Dr. Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen; Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahmood Adegbite; Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, and the General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr. Tunde Ajayi. Also present were the Regional Senior Programme Manager for Africa at C40 Cities, Amaka Agwu, and a representative of the judging panel, Omowunmi Omoseyindemi.

Speaking at the event, the Director of Climate Change and Environmental Planning at the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Michael Bankole praised the winners and announced that all five finalists will be enrolled in a mentorship programme beyond the competition.

“This event is more than a competition,” said Engr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Environment. “It is a platform to amplify youth voices, elevate innovative climate solutions, and demonstrate Lagos State’s unwavering commitment to climate resilience and inclusive development.”

Following the grand finale, the winners were hosted by the Honourable Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab at his office. During the meeting, each finalist had the opportunity to present their entry and share the inspiration behind their projects. Impressed by their passion and creativity, the Honourable Commissioner graciously announced an additional N1 million cash prizes to the 4th and 5th place finalists.

Underscoring the government’s commitment to long term youth engagement in climate advocacy, the Commissioner also announced that all five finalists would be formally integrated into the Ministry’s Climate Advocacy Team to serve as brand ambassadors and the faces of its various initiatives aimed at mitigating and adapting to the impacts of climate change, including promoting green energy, improving wastewater management, and developing climate adaptation and resilience plans.

“This initiative is not just about winning prizes but about building a movement that continues beyond the stage,” said The Honourable Commissioner.

The Lagos Has Talent: Climate Edition has become a beacon for youth-led climate innovation and a model for sustainable civic engagement, exposing participants to capacity-building opportunities and platforms that amplify their work beyond the contest.