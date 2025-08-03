23.7 C
WBW 2025: Health Writers Association advocates creation of effective structures for breastfeeding

by Peter Anayo099

BLESSING  TAIWO 

 

In commemoration of the World Breastfeeding Week (WBW), celebrated annually from August 1st to 7th, the Health Writers Association of Nigeria (HEWAN) has called on stakeholders to create effective systems to aid breastfeeding.

With the theme for WBW 2025— ‘Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems,’ the professional body stressed the need to establish and maintain long-term, inclusive and effective support structures that empower mothers to breastfeed successfully.

This was contained in a release by the association’s president, Vivian Ihechu and secretary, Temitope Obayendo.

“HEWAN, as a network of health journalists committed to improving public health awareness in Nigeria, supports this year’s theme and urges all sectors – governments, civil society, the media, healthcare institutions, employers, communities and families to play their part in creating an environment where breastfeeding is protected, promoted and supported.

“Breastfeeding is more than a personal choice; it is a public health imperative. As health writers, we recognise the importance of consistent, science-based messaging and policies that enable mothers to breastfeed without barriers. Supporting breastfeeding is supporting life, health and the future of our children.

“Nigeria continues to face challenges with exclusive breastfeeding rates, despite the proven benefits, including reduced infant mortality, enhanced cognitive development and protection against common childhood illnesses.

“The 2023 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey showed that while awareness of breastfeeding is high, practice remains suboptimal due to socio-cultural barriers, poor workplace policies and inadequate health system support,” the statement read.

HEWAN, therefore, called on policy makers to implement and enforce maternity protection laws, including paid leave and breastfeeding breaks.

“Employers to provide breastfeeding-friendly workplaces with lactation rooms and flexible schedules.

“Health professionals to offer accurate guidance and support from pregnancy through early childhood.

“Community leaders and families need to create nurturing, stigma-free environments that normalise breastfeeding.

“The media to amplify correct information and success stories that inspire collective action,” health journalists urged stakeholders.

 

