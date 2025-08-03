Rotary donates healthcare items to Onitsha hospital for benefit of nursing mothers

PHIL OKOSE , Onitsha

Rotary International Club of Onitsha, Anambra state, has donated assorted healthcare items to Basic Health Center and Maternity, Onitsha, for distribution to nursing mothers as part of activities lined up to mark its Maternal and Child Health Care Project.

Items donated during the project themed “Unite For Good” included sanitary pads, baby weighing scale, baby care kits, diapers soaps, wipes and insecticide-treated nets.

Presenting the items, President of the Club, Rtn Joy Mbadugha, assisted by Project Service Chairman, Rtn Kingsley Ndukwu, said the gesture was to mark her impactful beginning of the service year.

She said the exercise was in line with the mission and values of Rotary International, encouraging the mothers to prioritize both their health and the wellbeing of their children.

Mbadugha enumerated other lined up activities to include, health Talks, delivered by Rotarians and healthcare professionals on informative sessions on Postnatal care, Breastfeeding, Child nutrition, Hygiene and sanitation, and Immunization

“Other intervention measures were basic Health Screening, and Routine checks such as blood pressure and weight monitoring were provided, with referrals offered where necessary.

“In addition to the medical donations, the club provided sanitary materials to the facility and engaged in discussions with staff on potential areas of future support,” she stated.

Assistant Governor, Rtn. Flora Mbaeli underscored the importance of maternal care and commended the community for their participation.

“This outreach was designed to offer practical support to pregnant women, nursing mothers and young children, while promoting health awareness and fostering stronger community partnerships.

“It’s also to raise awareness on essential maternal and child health practices to support expectant and nursing mothers with health education and relief materials and strengthen collaboration between Rotary and local health institutions,” she added.

Receiving the items on behalf of both the Health Care Staff and beneficiaries, Head of the Center, Ezenwaka Chiamaka, expressed gratitude and encouraged the club to return for future collaborations.

A community member, Mrs Okek,e thanked the Rotary Club for the support services, education and generosity.

