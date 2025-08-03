Igbophobia: Ghana Dimension Worrisome

By Pascal Chimezie

The Igbophobia in Ghana, otherwise christened, “Nigeria Must Go” protest, is deeply worrisome. One had thought that a phobic attack and ethnic profiling are the exclusive of South Africa and Nigeria. We never knew Ghana, also, plays in the same league. When it comes to foreigners’ attack, South Africa takes the lead. And when it comes to ethnic profiling and gaslighting, Nigeria, my country, never carries last. But for Ghana, the great Nkumah’s own country, founded upon the noble values of “Freedom and Justice”? No, this must not be mentioned with you. Your “Star” is called “black”, not because it has no shining light, but because it represents power and pride of entire black race. Your beacon must not be tainted or eclipsed. We must find a way to excise this dangerous but infectious bug of fraternal intolerance afflicting our generation in Africa.

What is the real issue in Ghana? What is the root cause of the sudden disaffection against the Igbo? How come, all of a sudden, Igbo in Ghana have become notoriously associated with robbery, ritual killing, and prostitution? They are also outlandishly accused of “selling motor spare-parts”, “taking over all ghanaian markets”, and “behaving anyhow.” Oh no! Who is instigating all this? Who is putting the Ghanaians through this?

When has it become a crime to sell motor parts? Or is motor parts business unlawful in Ghana? The traders who engage in the business, do they not pay rents, trade permits and taxes to house and shop owners, and to relevant authorities? What do they exactly mean by “Igbos are taking over all ghanaian markets” and “behaving anyhow”? In Nigeria, we are getting used to what has now become a new syndrome called, “grab it, snatch it, and run with it.” Has this syndrome also been exported to Ghana, by Nigerians, to enable them “grab and run” with “all ghanaian markets”? It is enough that a conspiracy to lynch a dog is already hatched. To also give the dog a bad name is uncharitably overkill.

Nigerians, nay igbos in particular, in Ghana are not the worst of the human species. We must be clear about it. And they are not criminals and prostitutes. If there are any among them who engage in such a nefarious act, what is their number? Many Nigerians have been living in Ghana for years, contributing to the growth of the country. Many, in fact, are born there. And they have coexisted peacefully with Ghanaians without trouble. As law abiding citizens, they know they must respect the laws of the land. And if, perchance, anyone goes against the law, the law is there to take care of him. No sentiment about it. Just last Friday, June 27, 2025, Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), secured conviction and sentence of 14 Chinese nationals for cyber-terrorism and internet fraud. There were treated according to the law. It did not generate any issue. China and Nigeria keep forging ahead very strongly, diplomatically. Both countries understand that crime cuts across boundaries. And those who perpetrate it are fellow citizens. For sure, somebody, somewhere, is stoking this fire!

But, we should not forgot history in a hurry. In the early 80s, many Ghanaians flooded Nigeria. Ghana’s economy was in its worst state in history, just as it is in Nigeria today. All over Igbo’s Southeast region, Ghanaians were everywhere, men and women of all ages. It was the height of Nigeria’s golden age of oil boom. We welcome them with open hands, accommodated them with comfort. How can I forget Achampong and his brothers, whom my uncle quartered in his house at Onitsha, rent-free, and fed them, out of pity? They were so much loved. We never discriminated against them. We enjoyed their presence and company, even though they were not doing anything for us. They were just struggling to find their feet.

The history will not be complete without mention of Ghana music! Wow! Till today, Igbo have sentimental attachment to Ghana music. Many Ghanaian music legends such as Nana Ampadu of the African Brothers Band, Kofi Sammy of the Okukuseku Band, Obuoba J. A Adofo, “Black Chinese”, of the City Boys Band, to mention just the three, for want of space, are household names across Igboland. They performed regularly at various hotels. Ghana ladies, assorted, spiced things up. Hardly any hotel in Onitsha, Aba Enyimba City, Umuahia, Nnewi, etc, you go without them, plying their trade. I almost, nearly lost in the destructive self-indulgence. The Shagari’s government had to cut short the rollicking spree, when it ordered deportation of non-documented immigrants in Nigeria; hence the popular “Ghana Must Go” episode of 1983. The “Nigeria Must Go” agitation now in Ghana appears a role reversal, or payback time?

But it doesn’t have to be wrapped with hate, envy and selective profiling of Igbo. Some failed politicians in Ghana are now cashing in on it to make political capital. The likes of Ayariga Hassan, a serial election loser in Ghana, hope to be relevant by accusing Igbo of being “a threat to Ghana’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.” In his footstep, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Ghanaian journalist and online blogger, keeps mounting sustained anti-Igbo rhetoric. Someone must be picking the bill. Who is behind the project?

That one Igboman proclaimed himself “Eze Ndigbo Ghana” is, of course, not a sufficient excuse. Granted , the creation of “Ezeship” in a foreign land is not only an aberration, but insensitive, provocative, ill-advised and uncalled for. And we warned against it. In 2012, the former president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief Oliver Akubueze and his group, traveled all the way to Ghana to confer on one prominent Igbo leader, Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, “Eze Ndigbo Ghana”, even when they had no mandate to do so.

In the first place, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution has no provision empowering presidents to create a Royal Stool in diaspora. Traditional Stools are exclusively the remit of Government, backed by legislation, in accordance with customs and tradition of the people. A bit of caution and wisdom could have guided, knowing full well that the nuances of “Eze” title outside Igboland can easily be misunderstood by non-Igbo. And matters were not helped by alleged flamboyant lifestyle and overbearing attitude of “Eze Ndigbo Ghana” recipient, which has so much irritated his hosts. How does it sound that today we have someone who is addressed as “His Royal Majesty Eze (Dr) Ambassador Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, Eze Ohazurume 1, Eze Ndi Igbo Ghana”? Indeed, Igbo’s craze for titles is doing them in, at a time they face serious existential threats everywhere, even at home.

This is the unfortunate situation which the likes of Ayariga Hassan and Kwesi Pratt are exploiting for a mischief. They are just waking up to the purported “Eze” today, 13 years after it was conferred. The man bearing the title has been with them all this while, legitimately going about his normal business, interfering in no man’s affairs. Today, he is being accused of acquiring an estate to create a kingdom!

This is just a ploy to gaslight President John Mahama, and trying to exploit his closeness to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to finish off a sinister plot already begun in Lagos. President John Mahama must see beyond the smokescreen, and resist allowing Ghana to be used to make Ndigbo ‘persona non grata.’ It is not a mere coincidence that at the same time the Igbo are profiled in Tinubu’s Lagos, ahead of 2027 elections, the same profiling is going on in Ghana!

It was to guard against this mischief that progressive like-minds in Lagos State Ohanaeze came together in 2001 to recommend the abolition of “Eze Igbo” title outside Igboland. Or, at least, to rename it. Yours sincerely played a part. Unfortunately, the noble effort was undermined and thwarted by some wealthy and prominent Igbos who were interested in becoming “Eze Igbo” themselves, or “Eze Udo” in their respective local government areas.

It is on this note that one welcomes the timeous intervention of the Southeast Council of Traditional Rulers which has just issued directives abolishing “Eze Ndigbo” outside Igboland, and ordaining in its stead, a new title of “Onyendu Ndigbo” (Igbo leader in diaspora). It’s better late than never.

In a communique signed by His Royal Magesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, and His Royal Magesty, Eze (Dr.) E.C Okeke, CFR, (Eze Imo), for the Royal Fathers, comprising Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Enough, and Imo states, the Traditional Rulers acknowledged the efforts of Igbo leaders in diaspora in unifying Ndigbo and fostering peaceful coexistence with host communities, as well as promoting Igbo culture and tradition outside Igboland. However, the Council noted that “Eze” title is sacred and “exclusively reserved for recognized traditional rulers in the Southeast, sanctioned by Igbo customs, culture, and legislation.”

Therefore, “Eze cannot be conferred on individuals residing outside Igbo communities”, because the title is not “honorary or symbolic,” not “political,” or “ceremonial”, but “one deeply rooted in Igbo tradition and heritage.” Finally, the Royal Fathers urged for compliance and cooperation and warned against any disregard or defiance to “Igbo traditional authority.” This effectively settles the proliferation of “Eze Ndigbo” in all nooks and crannies outside Igboland, which has been a major source of embarrassment to Ndigbo, both home and abroad.

Pascal Chimezie writes from Lagos. He can be reached through chimeziepascal@gmail.com