Eterna Plc maintains profitability, reports ₦1.6b Pre-tax Profit in H1 2025

UGO AMADI

Eterna Plc, a leading Nigerian integrated energy company, has

maintained profitability as it reports ₦1.6billion Pre-tax Profit in H1 2025

The Company’s unaudited financial results show revenue rose to ₦157.7 billion, representing a 7% increase from ₦147.5 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. This improvement was driven primarily by enhanced operational execution and strategic market positioning.

Eterna’s gross profit for the period was ₦6.9 billion with a resistant 4% gross profit margin reflecting the full effect of post deregulation within the industry. Operating profit came in at ₦2.34 billion, buoyed by other income of ₦575 million —an encouraging reversal from the ₦14.5 billion FX loss recorded in the previous year.

Profit before tax was ₦1.57 billion, compared to a loss before tax of ₦3.57 billion in H1 2024. After provisioning for accounting tax expense of ₦995 million, Eterna Plc reported a net profit of ₦574 million for the first half of 2025.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Olumide Adeosun, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Eterna Plc, stated: “The company has sustained its ability to remain agile and flexible in pivoting effectively in the face of an evolving downstream sector. It also highlights our efforts to drive new sources of revenue, competitiveness in the lubricant segment underpinned by cost discipline. We believe we have the right team focused on the right priorities to deliver ample returns for our investors.”

Earnings per share for the period improved to ₦0.44, up from a loss per share of ₦3.71 recorded in the same period last year.

Looking ahead, Eterna Plc remains committed to deepening its presence in the downstream energy sector while leveraging operational efficiencies, digital transformation, and strategic partnerships to sustain momentum into the second half of the year.

With its presence in retail marketing, aviation fueling, lubricants, LPG, and commercial fuel sales, Eterna continues to expand its reach, enhance operational efficiency, and support Nigeria’s energy transition goals.

Eterna Plc is a fully integrated energy company engaged in the production, trading, and distribution of high-quality petroleum products. With over three decades of industry experience, the company is strategically positioned to deliver value to customers and stakeholders across Nigeria and beyond.