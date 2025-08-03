Digital Identity And Data Integration Take Centre Stage As NITDA Engages NPC, NIMC, NBS ON CRVS REFORM

. Kashifu Inuwa calls for civil society, govt. synergy to advance presidential priorities, inclusive growth

In a strategic stakeholder engagement aimed at advancing Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) reform, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to driving digital identity and data integration as critical enablers of national planning and inclusive governance.

Engaging with key institutions, including the National Population Commission (NPC), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the DG highlighted the alignment of CRVS reform with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritises digital public infrastructure, efficient service delivery, and data-driven policymaking.

The DG made this disclosure at the National Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Co-ordination Committee Inaugural Meeting, which was held at the Ladi Kwali Hall of the Abuja Continental Hotel in Abuja.

He underscored the critical role of civil registration and vital statistics (CRVS) in driving evidence-based governance, national planning, and inclusive service delivery across Nigeria.

“The importance of civil registration and vital statistics cannot be overemphasised,” and it is foundational for making informed and insightful decisions at every level of government, that is, federal, state, and local,” he said.

Inuwa emphasised the urgent need for harmonised data systems across government institutions to enable real-time insights, smart planning, and responsive governance. With fragmented data systems continuing to hamper the country’s ability to plan effectively, he stressed that leveraging technology would be key to unlocking progress.

“From registering people at birth, giving them legal identity, and linking that information to national planning and budgeting, technology can help us stitch everything together. Without harmonising our data, we cannot generate the insight we need for national development,” he added.

While giving his assurances that NITDA will provide standards and advisory support to relevant agencies to ensure the digitisation of civil registration processes is seamless and citizen-centric, Inuwa stated that the agency would serve as a key enabler to the CRV digital transformation process.

“At NITDA, our vision is to ensure that the right standards and digital advisory services are in place for all institutions involved in CRVS. We are committed to supporting this committee by enabling the technology that will power seamless, integrated service delivery for all Nigerians,” he mentioned.

By aligning with the National Population Council’s broader agenda to modernise identity management and streamline service delivery, NITDA’s role will be instrumental in developing the digital infrastructure and governance frameworks required to support a unified CRVS platform.

“Digital is a lifestyle now. Nobody wants to fill out forms on paper or move from office to office. Everything must be digital, seamless, and secure,” the DG concluded.

Other dignitaries at the event were the Chairman, Senate Committee on National Identity & National Population, Senator Victor Umeh, Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC), Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra, Statistician General of the Federation and CEO, National Bureau of Statistics, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, DG, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote, ALGON President, Engr Bello Lawal, amongst many others.

.As Kashifu Inuwa calls for civil society, government synergy to advance presidential priorities, inclusive growth

However, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has called for a united front between Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and government in advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, describing the nation’s current trajectory as one that demands shared responsibility, not blame.

Speaking at the 1st Civil Society Summit on Civil Democracy and National Development, held at the Rotunda Conference Hall of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, Inuwa emphasised that reforming Nigeria’s economy to deliver sustained and inclusive growth is not a task for the government alone.

Urging stakeholders to move from critique to co-creation in national policy efforts. He said, “There are things the government can do that civil society cannot, and there are things the government can do that you cannot do, but together, we can achieve greater things.”

Outlining the eight priority areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda, including economic reform, national security, agricultural transformation, natural resource development, infrastructure expansion, social sector enhancement, industrial diversification, and improved governance, Inuwa stressed the importance of national consensus in achieving meaningful progress.

“If we agree on this vision, then we must move forward together, irrespective of who is in government. What matters is continuity of vision, and the collective will to implement it,” he asserted.

He further advocated for the strategic use of emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, to improve productivity in key sectors like agriculture, health, and education.

Citing ongoing collaborations, he revealed that NITDA is currently supporting the Federal Ministry of Youth Development in deploying a digital citizen engagement platform powered by AI, designed to co-create impactful policies with the youth.

“Technology gives us tools to scale ideas and boost productivity tenfold. Nigeria does not lack ideas; what we need are the tools and will to implement them on time,” Inuwa said.

Inuwa concluded by underscoring the importance of trust-building through engagement, stating that the trust deficit between government and citizens often stems from a lack of interaction.

“Mr. President has a vision for Nigeria. Therefore, we should all work together to support him in achieving that vision. If we agree, we have a consensus that will help us to build trust. And when we build trust, we can win the battle today and make Nigeria great,” he concluded.

The summit provided a critical forum for stakeholders to align on national priorities, deepen civic participation, and reinforce civil society’s role in steering Nigeria towards sustainable development and democratic consolidation.