AfroBasket 2025: D’Tigress overcome Senegal 75-68 to book final spot

Sports

by Peter Anayo0105

Nigeria’s D’Tigress breezed into the final of the 2025 Women’s AfroBasket after a thrilling 75-68 semi-final victory over Senegal.

It was D’Tigress’ ninth consecutive victory over their fellow West Africans.

Rena Wakama’s side are now unbeaten in their last 28 outings in the Women’s AfroBasket and on course for a fifth consecutive title.

Senegal started brightly and led 11-2, but Nigeria rallied to lead 22-17 at the end of the first quarter.

D’Tigress maintained their dominance in the second quarter, heading into half-time with a 43-37 lead.

The Senegalese, however, turned things around in the third quarter, edging it 54-50.

The decisive final quarter went Nigeria’s way as the defending champions triumphed 75-68.

 

