Zulum to resettle 5,000 displaced persons in Bama

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has revealed plans to resettle 5,000 displaced persons from five communities before the end of the rainy season to enable them to engage in farming activities.

The communities to be resettled include Goniri, Bula Kuriye, Mayanti, Abbaram, and Darajamal.

Governor Babagana Zulum, who disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Bama, Dr. Umar ibn Kyari Umar ElKanemi, at his palace in Bama yesterday, said that the construction of 1,000 transitional shelters has commenced in each of the communities, with Darajamal’s already completed.

“We are committed to resettling all displaced persons living in IDP camps back to their communities.

Construction of transitional shelters has started in Mayanti, Goniri, Bula Kuriye, and Abbaram, while that of Darajamal has been completed. I have also directed the digging of trenches to fortify the communities,” Governor Zulum said.

He emphasised the importance of farming, stating, “Our target is to ensure that they participate in this cropping season. Farming is our greatest treasure. I will interface with the commanding officer and leaders of Civilian JTF to strategise on how best to protect these areas further.”

Zulum ialso nformed the Shehu of Bama that security measures have been strengthened in Nguro Soye, a community on the outskirts of Bama town, to ensure safe farming activities

“While returning from Gwoza, I stopped at the military formation in Banki Junction, where we discussed intensifying security in Nguro Soye and surrounding areas.

I have provided the necessary logistics to the military and Civilian JTF and pledged six months’ allowances for volunteers patrolling the area,” he said

Responding, the Shehu of Bama commended Governor Zulum for his purposeful leadership and commitment to the security and welfare of the people.

“I will like to appreciate the governor for resettling the people of Darajamal and for ongoing efforts to return more displaced persons to their homes. We are grateful, Your Excellency,” the Shehu said.

He also appealed for additional support to members of the Civilian JTF to safeguard farmers and farmlands during the rainy season.