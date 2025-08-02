UNN dismisses media reports of appointment of substantive VC

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Nigeria’s premier University, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has refuted the viral media reports making the rounds that a substantive Vice Chancellor has been appointed for the University.

The University, through its Acting Public Relations Officer, Inya Agha Egwu, in a statement, pointed out that there is no truth in the speculation, adding that nobody has been appointed for the position; instead, the selection is still ongoing.

“The attention of the Management of the University of Nigeria has been drawn to a misleading report currently circulating on social media, claiming that a particular individual has been appointed as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University.

“We wish to state categorically that no such appointment has been made. The selection process for a substantive Vice-Chancellor is still ongoing, and no candidate has been announced or confirmed.

“The general public is advised to disregard these unfounded reports.

They are the product of mischief-makers and purveyors of falsehood who seek to mislead and incite unsuspecting members of the public with baseless speculations,” the statement declares.

“The University remains committed to a transparent and merit-based selection process.

The Selection Committee, chaired by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Engr. Kayode Ojo, is diligently carrying out its mandate and will announce the most qualified candidate upon conclusion of the process.

“We urge all stakeholders to remain calm and allow the process to run its full course without undue distraction,” Agha appeals.

Though Agha did not mention the supposed appointed Vice Chancellor, speculation has been rife that the former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, SSG, Prof. Simon Ortuanya is the one appointed.

Enugu State Governor, Peter Ndubisi Mbah, is alleged to have picked Ortuanya for the position and has been lobbying for his acceptance.

It was gathered from a good source that Gov. Mbah wants to ensure that an Nsukka man for the first time emerged the UNN VC since the inception of the institution in the 60s.

“Though some Nsukka indigenes do not like the choice of Ortuanya as the VC, Mbah is believed to have chosen him,” a source disclosed.

” Nsukka people have been clamouring that they want their own son or daughter to occupy the position of UNN VC and have been lobbying since, but now it seems Gov. Mbah wants to ensure that an Nsukka man eventually emerges since the former governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi could not influence the choice of his kinsman for the office,” another source disclosed.

Recall that before the appointment of the former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Charles Igwe, Nsukka people made frantic efforts to ensure that an indigene emerged as the VC.

