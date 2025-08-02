Philanthropist, Dr Mbamalu Valentine joins APGA party

Third left is the newly joined APGA member, Dr. Mbamalu Valentine; flanked left, Deputy Governor, Anambra state, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim and other party members at the induction ceremony held in Anambra state.

The Chief Executive Officer, Touch Of Valentine Homes and Interiors, Double Rain Production and Chairman, Red Pastures Limited, makers of doings bitters herbal drinks Dr. Mbamalu Valentine, cfiar, has formerly joined All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), gearing for the forthcoming election.

Moving forward, Mr Mbamalu Valentine is a lawyer, doctor and a successful business man, philanthropist who has positively touched the live of the less privileged in his community and beyond.

Dr Valentine, before joining APGA, has empowered more than 20 people in his village, 100 youths enjoying his scholarship scheme in the Primary, Secondary and University levels through his philanthropic gesture. Not too long ago, he gave out N30m worth of deals to the winner of Face of doings bitters Reality TV show held in Lagos.

Dr. Valentine believes that touching lives is one of the reasons we are here on earth to give lifts to those who can’t lift themselves. However, being moved by passion to do more in society, he established a foundation, Touch of Valentine, through which he has built houses for the less privileged and went further to pay hospital bills for those who couldn’t afford the cost of their medical treatment and a lot more.

His induction, which took place in Anambra state, hosted the deputy governor of the state, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezi,m as the special guest of honour and other party members, friends, and well-wishers who graced the occasion, agreeing that his induction is a boost to the party.

In a media chat, Dr Valentine said, “We are committed to developing Anambra state for the benefit of the indigenes, home and abroad. I like the structure of the party, so I joined APGA to commit my quota to ensure that governance in Anambra state will not only be successful but will be a state where others can come to emulate. You can see what Governor Soludo is doing in terms of infrastructural development, security, education etc.”

“I have been managing several successful business ventures both at home and abroad, and I intend to commit my business strategy and experience to move Anambra state forward. Governance is all about empowering the citizens, bringing development to the state, providing an affordable education, a healthcare system, and agricultural development that promotes food security. These are paramount for any state government, and as you can see, Anambra is committed to it.

More importantly, Dr. Valentine said that he is going to support youth development, women empowerment at the grassroots level, vocational training to ensure that Anambra citizens are empowered for job creation and self-reliant, which is strategic in tackling unemployment at all levels in the state. This is what APGA is known for, and this is behind the achievements of Anambra today. “We will continue to achieve more for our people, creating business opportunities through commerce in the state and policies that promote foreign investments”.

