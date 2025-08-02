Opening Ceremony of Mayen Adetiba, Technical Boot Camp for girls, 6th Edition, held in Lagos

L-r …Chairman Planning Committee, Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp (MATBC); Engr Chinyere Igwegbe; Vice Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Bosede Oyekunle; Managing Director, AGPC Anoh Gas Processing Company Limited, Effiong Okon; President, (APWEN) Engr .Dr. Adebisi Osim, APWEN, Great Achiever, Engr Mayen Adetiba, (APWEN) Chairman, Lagos Chapter, Engr Atinuke Owolabi, during the Opening Ceremony of Mayen Adetiba, technical boot Camp for Girls, the 6th Edition held in Lagos on 31/7/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Former President (APWEN) Engr Dr Patricia Opene – Odili; (APWEN) Chairman Lagos Chapter, Engr Atinuke Owolabi; past President APWEN, Great Achiever Engr Mayen Adetiba; Guest Speaker, Managing Director, AGPC. Anoh Gas Processing Company Limited, Effiong Okon, President, (APWEN) Engr .Dr. Adebisi Osim; Chairman Planning Committee, Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp (MATBC); Engr Chinyere Igwegbe; Vice Chairman, (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Bosede Oyekunle; Former President (APWEN), Engr Idiat Amusu.

Engr Stella Uzochukwu Denis, and President, APWEN, Engr .Dr. Adebisi Osim, going through the works of the participating Schools.

L-r …Engr Favour Olatunji, Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Engr Stella Uzochukwu, Engr Efosia Odigie and Engr Stella John-Taiwo, all Committee Members of Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp (MATBC).

L-r …Past President APWEN, Great Achiever Engr Mayen Adetiba; Guest Speaker, Managing Director, AGPC. Anoh Gas Processing Company Limited, Effiong Okon, receiving a plaque from the President, APWEN Engr. Dr. Adebisi Osim.

Guest Speaker, Managing Director, AGPC Anoh Gas Processing Company Limited, Effiong Okon (middle), going through the works of the participating Schools.

Mrs OLuwafunmilola Adelusi, Teacher of the team with a student from Government Junior College, Agege.

From 4th Left … Engr Chinyere Igwegbe; Engr Atinuke Owolabi; President, APWEN Engr Dr. Adebisi Osim, Engr Fatimoh Opeloyeru and others, during the Opening Ceremony of Mayen Adetiba, technical boot Camp for Girls, the 6th Edition on ‘‘Emerging Technologies in Green Buildings and Efficiency for Sustainable Development ‘’, held at YABATECH in Lagos on1/8/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2