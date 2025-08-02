23.6 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Opening Ceremony of Mayen Adetiba, Technical Boot Camp for girls, 6th Edition, held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0123

L-r …Chairman Planning Committee, Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp (MATBC); Engr Chinyere Igwegbe; Vice Chairman, Association of Professional  Women Engineers of Nigeria  (APWEN)  Lagos Chapter, Engr Bosede Oyekunle;  Managing Director,  AGPC Anoh Gas Processing Company Limited, Effiong Okon; President, (APWEN)  Engr .Dr. Adebisi Osim, APWEN, Great Achiever, Engr Mayen Adetiba, (APWEN) Chairman, Lagos Chapter, Engr Atinuke Owolabi, during the  Opening Ceremony of Mayen Adetiba, technical boot Camp for Girls, the 6th Edition held in Lagos on 31/7/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r…  Former President (APWEN) Engr  Dr  Patricia Opene – Odili; (APWEN) Chairman Lagos Chapter, Engr Atinuke Owolabi;  past  President APWEN, Great Achiever  Engr Mayen Adetiba; Guest Speaker, Managing Director, AGPC. Anoh Gas Processing Company Limited, Effiong Okon, President, (APWEN)  Engr .Dr. Adebisi Osim; Chairman Planning Committee, Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp (MATBC); Engr Chinyere Igwegbe; Vice Chairman, (APWEN)  Lagos Chapter, Engr Bosede Oyekunle; Former President (APWEN), Engr  Idiat Amusu.

 Engr Stella Uzochukwu Denis, and   President, APWEN, Engr .Dr. Adebisi Osim, going through the works of the participating Schools.

L-r …Engr Favour Olatunji, Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Engr Stella Uzochukwu, Engr Efosia Odigie and Engr Stella  John-Taiwo, all  Committee Members of Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp (MATBC).

L-r …Past  President APWEN, Great Achiever  Engr Mayen Adetiba; Guest Speaker, Managing Director, AGPC. Anoh Gas Processing Company Limited, Effiong Okon, receiving a plaque from the President, APWEN Engr.  Dr. Adebisi Osim.

Guest Speaker, Managing Director, AGPC Anoh Gas Processing Company Limited, Effiong Okon (middle), going through the works of the participating Schools.

 Mrs  OLuwafunmilola  Adelusi, Teacher of the team with a student from  Government Junior College, Agege.

From 4th Left … Engr Chinyere Igwegbe;  Engr Atinuke Owolabi; President, APWEN  Engr Dr. Adebisi Osim, Engr Fatimoh Opeloyeru and others,  during the  Opening Ceremony of Mayen Adetiba, technical boot Camp for Girls, the 6th Edition on ‘‘Emerging Technologies in Green Buildings and Efficiency for Sustainable Development ‘’, held at YABATECH in Lagos on1/8/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

