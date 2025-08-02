Nigerian Army builds, gifts industrial water borehole to Enugu community

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Nigerian Army has built and donated an industrial water borehole to check the chronic lack of water in Ohodo community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area (LGA) in Enugu community.

Inaugurating the industrial borehole on Saturday, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede said that the project was a high-impact project meant to “give back to society”.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, the COAS said that the project was meant to honour Maj.-Gen. Patrick Eze (retired), former Commandant of Nigerian Army Ordnance School.

According to him, the COAS Special Intervention Civil-Military-Cooperation Projects are meant to support retired Army senior officers’ communities and appreciate their communities for their illustrious son’s sacrificial service to the Nigerian Army and the nation.

“The idea of Chief of Army Staff Special Intervention Civil-Military-Cooperation Projects was conceived as part of efforts to support the communities of Nigerian Army senior officers, who, through years of service and dedication, attain the rank of Major General.

“The concept of the COAS Special Intervention Projects is to give back to the people as essential partners in progress and we have over 200 projects scattered all over the country, done with consultation with the communities.

“The top notch basic amenities are provided to complement rural development efforts of the state government and communities as they serve to bring solutions to pressing needs, ameliorate hardship and enhance the people’s quality of life,” the COAS said.

Earlier, the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi said that the industrial water borehole was meant to provide clean drinking and domestic water for the people of Othe hodo community.

Chibuisi described Eze as a professional officer with an indelible and enviable service record to the nation spanning over three decades as well as being instrumental to successes recorded during his service.

“This project was executed by Maj.-Gen. P.I. Eze (retired) who has a 30 KVA sound-proof generator, electricity supply, solar-powered security lighting, solar-powered digitalised security surveillance cameras, overhead tankers and multiple dispensers among others,” he said.

Speaking, Eze commended the COAS for approving and funding the project and using him to bring the solution to the long-time challenge of lack of potable water to his community and “making Ohodo people happy”.

He noted that the situation was “so bad that during the dry season, my community people bought 1,000 litres of tanker water for N50,000.

The traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Hycient Eze, thanked the COAS and the GOC for the “high-impact project” and assured 100 per cent community protection for the facility.

“We appreciate the Nigerian Army coming to bring a solution to the age-long challenge of our community, as we bear a great financial burden to get water,” the traditional ruler said.

An indigene, Mr Nicholas Agbo, thanked the Nigerian Army for reducing the hardship the community people face daily in getting water, adding, “The Nigerian Army is the only messiah we know”.

Highpoints of the event were the COAS handing over keys of the facility to the community’s traditional ruler as well as gift items presented to widows in the community by the Wife of Maj.-Gen. Eze, Mrs Regina Eze.

