Nigerian Army 82 Division, Enugu graduates 120 specially trained personnel

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, has graduated 120 personnel meant for special intervention mission from its special Company Strength Training at the Division’s Training School, Enugu.

At the culmination of the training at the Division’s Shooting Range in Udi near Enugu on Saturday, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Division, Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye commended the graduating personnel for their resilience and commitment.

Olatoye, who is also the Commander, Joint Task Force South-East, code-named “Operation UDO KA”, said that intensive eight-week combat training was designed to enhance personnel expertise for both conventional and asymmetric warfare.

The GOC said that the training, which is an initiative of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, aligned with the COAS Command Philosophy.

Olatoye said that the COAS Command Philosophy is:

“To Consolidate the Transformation of the Nigerian Army towards bequeathing a Well-Motivated, and Combat-Ready Force that can Effectively Discharge its Constitutional Responsibilities within a Joint and Multi-Agency Environment.”

He added that the training was part of the Nigerian Army’s ongoing efforts to enhance professionalism, leadership and ensure combat readiness across all theatres of operation.

The GOC urged the graduates to apply the skills and knowledge acquired as they embark on future tasks.

He noted that the Division remained committed to building a formidable force through rigorous training, strategic leadership and unwavering dedication to national service.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Division Training Officer, Brig.-Gen. M.J. Abubakar, lauded the personnel for their exceptional endurance, teamwork and fighting spirit.

Abubakar emphasised that the training was designed to simulate real-world combat scenarios, with a strong focus on jungle warfare, counter-insurgency operations and internal security tactics.

He noted that the graduating soldiers had been scheduled for deployment to a special intervention mission where they would apply the acquired skills in support of national security objectives.

The event featured demonstrations on rifle stripping and assembly, armed combat drills, presentation of certificates and a commemorative group photograph.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2