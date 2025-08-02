FG sets aside N5m MSME intervention fund for schools seeking infrastructural upgrade

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Primary and Secondary schools needing infrastructural upgrades have been told they can now get up to N5 million from the Federal Government’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Intervention Fund with just 9% interest rate for three years.

The Bank of Industry (BOI) disclosed this in Port Harcourt during a one-day capacity-building programme themed, “Unlocking School Growth Through Innovation” on Thursday.

BOI’s South-South Divisional Head for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Engr. Pacqueens Irabor, at the event said the Nigerian Federal Government set aside the sum with the aim of helping the schools shift from theory-based education to practical and skill-based learning, as well as create jobs.

Engr. Irabor emphasised that the intervention would also enable BOI fulfill it’s core mandate, closing the funding gaps and creating jobs.

This was as BOI in collaboration with CloudNotte, an education technology company and the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), at the workshop, empowered over 700 primary and secondary schools proprietors, principals with practical digital skills to drive innovation and strategic planning.

Engr. Irabor said, “BOI is closing the funding gap, making school owners understand that funds exist and that BOI has a huge appetite to fund education because it helps us to fulfill our mandate in creating jobs.

“We want to use education as a spring board to create jobs so we have funds that are affordable and accessible and one of those funds is the FGN, MSME intervention funds under that product schools in Rivers State and across the south south and everywhere in Nigeria will be able to access N5 million under the FGN fund at 9 percent interest rate three years tenure.

“This becomes a good facility that they can use to equip their school with solar solutions, computers, equipment, and buying of software like the CloudNotte, so they will be delivering to our students education that is relevant, that is the essence of today’s workshop. I got to understand that we have about 700 participants,” he added.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of CloudNotte, Mary Matthew, emphasized the importance of digital transformation in Africa’s education system.

“CloudNotte is an education technology company that is transforming education not only in Nigeria but the whole of Africa, so we are committed to empowering educators with digital tools innovation that helps them to facilitate access to quality education and inclusive education for all learners in Africa.

“This programme is put up for school owners, school leaders, administrators, decision makers In schools to train them and empower them with digital knowledge, skills and tools that they need to improve learning and teaching and they also need to run a smart school in the 21st century and we are not just providing them these digital tools, we also understand their problems as school owners, the problems in terms of access to finance,” she said.

Also speaking, the Strategic Planning and ICT Officer with the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Stella Atukomi, advocated for the integration of accurate data into school growth strategies.

She highlighted the board’s medium-term plans and digital teacher tracking systems and urged communities to protect educational facilities provided by the government.

“During my presentation, I talked about turning data into strategies and planning for the school growths. Before you plan you need information and that information are key to the decision-making in the state and with the right information, you can implement whatever you want to implement.

“To know the total number of students enrollment in the state, total numbers of staff that we have and their qualifications, I think the government will do better in improving on this, because if we do not give the right information, turning them into strategies will be impossible.”

Meanwhile, NAPPS Rivers State Chairman, Dr. Mrs. Ebiere Michael-Obi, represented by Sunday Jaja, stressed the need for school administrators to quickly adapt emerging trends, adding that this is not a time for school owners to relax.

“NAPPS Rivers state chapter is a body in charge of Private schools here in Rivers State and our duty is to expose all our members in the education sector to the happenings and current happenings In the sector, if you are not abreast with the current happenings you will be missing out so since we discover that a education is moving away from the traditional way to a modern way.

“Today we thought it is wise we should bring the formation closer to our people, we should bring all that is needed knowing too well that when you are properly informed you will not be deformed that is why NAPPS is out here to reach out to all relevant agencies and partners to know what is needed in our sector and to bring forth to our members and that is what we have done today.”

