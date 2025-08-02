Dangiwa backs AHCN’s ambitious plan for nationwide affordable housing

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to working closely with the Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria (AHCN) to deliver affordable homes to millions of Nigerians.

He described AHCN as a “critical partner” in driving nationwide housing delivery and pledged support for its landmark initiatives, including a proposed one million housing unit project across the country.

Receiving the newly elected AHCN leadership during a courtesy visit to the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, Dangiwa lauded the Association’s nearly six decades of contribution to public housing development.

He said its role as a coordinating platform for state housing corporations was central to achieving the ambitious goals of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for housing and urban development.

“Since its formation in 1964, AHCN has been a cornerstone of public housing delivery in Nigeria,” the Minister said.

“Today, we are pursuing the most ambitious housing programme in recent history, aimed at providing safe, decent, and affordable homes for millions of Nigerians. Our partnership with AHCN is key to unlocking serviced land, facilitating approvals, and ensuring that housing projects reach Nigerians in every state.”

Dangiwa welcomed AHCN’s plans to leverage Nigeria-China Bilateral Trade funding to deliver one million homes nationwide, describing the initiative as “bold, transformative, and perfectly aligned with President Tinubu’s vision for mass housing delivery.”

He also called for institutional renewal within AHCN, urging the leadership to embrace internal reforms, professionalism, and transparency to strengthen its effectiveness and credibility.

“To truly lead the charge in public housing development, AHCN must set a high bar for integrity, adopt modern governance structures, and operate with full transparency to build confidence among Nigerians, investors, and development partners,” he stated.

The Minister outlined three priority actions for AHCN:

• Reinforcing alignment among state housing corporations to eliminate fragmentation, improve efficiency, and ensure better coordination nationwide.

• Strengthening research and policy advocacy to provide reliable data and actionable proposals that will drive housing reforms at both state and federal levels.

• Deepening partnerships with the private sector and development finance institutions to create bankable housing ventures capable of attracting large-scale investment.

Dangiwa further requested AHCN’s strong involvement in the upcoming State-by-State Renewed Hope Homeownership and Housing Development Campaign, which he described as “a practical, high-impact initiative that will take federal housing reforms to the grassroots, empower citizens with programmes that translate into real homeownership opportunities in every state.”

In his remarks, AHCN President and Chairman of Council, Esv. Eno I. Obongha commended the Honourable Minister for his tireless efforts to reform the housing sector.

He expressed the Association’s readiness to partner with the Ministry on the Renewed Hope Social Housing Estates Programme, aimed at delivering 100 housing units in each of Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Areas, and formally introduced Rev. Dr. Ugochukwu Chime as the newly elected Chairman of AHCN’s Board of Trustees.

Rev. Dr. Chime praised Arc. Dangiwa’s transformative leadership of the housing sector, stating that the Minister’s bold reforms and nationwide initiatives have “set Nigeria on a new path towards accessible, affordable, and sustainable housing for all.”

He pledged his full support in ensuring that AHCN serves as a key partner to the Minister in actualising the Renewed Hope Agenda for housing.

As part of the visit, Arc. Dangiwa was decorated as the Grand Patron of AHCN, a recognition of his outstanding contributions to advancing Nigeria’s housing development agenda.

The Minister congratulated the new leadership team and expressed optimism that this renewed partnership-anchored on reforms, professionalism, and a shared vision – would “unlock the full potential of state housing corporations and accelerate the drive towards delivering decent, affordable housing for all Nigerians.” this was contained in a statement signed by Mark Chieshe, Special Adviser, Media and Strategy to Minister at the weekend.

