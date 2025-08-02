Badegi Radio suspension – Information Minister calls for calm

24.3 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

by Peter Anayo0426

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

The  Ministry of Information and National Orientation has taken note of concerns raised by various stakeholders in the media industry regarding the recent directive by the Niger State Government to suspend the operations of Badegi FM, a radio station in Minna.

According to reports, the Governor of Niger State, His Excellency Mohammed Umaru Bago, issued the directive during an expanded Niger State APC Caucus Meeting in Minna on August 1, which the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation attended.

In a statement sign by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim stated the Governor reportedly cited allegations of unethical broadcasting and incitement against the government

While acknowledging the concerns raised, the Ministry notes that the suspension of broadcasting licenses falls within the purview of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), as stipulated by law.

In light of this, the Ministry welcomes the decision of the Niger State Government to formally report the perceived “unethical behavior” of Badegi FM to the NBC for resolution.

The Minister appeals to call parties to remain calm, assuring that the NBC has the necessary mechanisms to resolve the issue in a fair and impartial manner.

 

