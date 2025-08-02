Anambra guber : Group storms Haruna market, intensifies campaign for Soludo

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Ahead of the Anambra state gubernatorial election billed for November 8, 2025, a group under the aegis of Great vanguard Southeast Organization, led by its President General, PG, Ugochukwu Emmanuel Obi, Friday stormed Haruna Street market, near Onitsha Main market, in continuation of its intensified campaign in support of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s second tenure bid.

Address the Haruna traders on arrival, the group PG, Obi, said that Vanguard organization was formed to be Soludo’s Watch dog and ensure victory for Soludo’s second term in office.

“We brief him on what happens in the State, especially now that the governorship election is around the corner.

We are at Haruna market to explain to the traders the need to vote for Governor Chukwuma Soludo. Soludo’s second tenure is the major thing why we are here .

“If the traders support us in this our journey, we help them by linking them up to the governor fo the dividends of democracy to get to them.

I promise to assist you and I thank you for the warm reception accorded my team, which is made up of executives, patrons and myself,” he stated

Speaking, the chairman of Haruna market, Chief Emmanuel Idoko, expressed satisfaction with the organization and reiterated the unwavering commitment of the traders towards Soludo’s second tenure bid, adding that his victory is a done deal..

“Soludo’s achievements will speak for him on the day of the gubernatorial election and we will display the stuff we traders are made of on the day traders will have their campaign rally at Chuba Ikpeazu stadium along Awka road, Onitsha.

“Haruna traders must support Soludo, he is unopposed, our plea to him is to rehabilitate the ’33’ road that is now a death-trap for us.

It was Soludo that rebuilt the Nwangene bridge and Niger/Sokoto road that were abandoned by the successive administrations.

“We wrote petitions to the then governments but nothing happened until Soludo came on board and in less than a year he rebuilt the bridge that we are now enjoying.

I commend him for also sacking the touts.

The ASMATA PG, Chief Humphrey Anuna, has been of immense help towards sack of touts and the restoration of the Lost glory of traders in the state.

“We will support the Vanguard organization with polos and caps, 100 on all whole.

We also want Soludo to extend his hand of fellowship to us through you and even if it is a machine that is presented to us as our own share dividend of democracy, it is welcome,” he pleaded.

Earlier in his speech, the chairman of Bida market, Esione Raphael, said that Sokoto, Haruna and Bida markets were three brothers that make up the triangle markets in Onitsha South and reiterated the resolve of Bida traders to vote for Soludo’s second tenure bid.

According to him Soludo has been able to achieve in three years what others could not achieve in eight years, adding that he is sure of victory and urged Vanguard organization to also extend hand of fellowship to Bida traders, like they promised Haruna Market traders.

Contributing, a patron of the organization, Mr Arinze Aniekwe, expressed satisfaction with the warm reception given to them on arrival and urged the traders to support Soludo’s second tenure bid.

