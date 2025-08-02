2027: Aiyedatiwa’s call for single unified support structure logical – Ondo APC

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has reacted to the concern raised by some political stakeholders in the state regarding the recent directive by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, calling for the collapse of all political support groups ahead of 2027 presidential elections into one unifying structure

A statement by the Party’s Spokesman, Steve Otaloro, said it is essential to clarify the intent and significance of this directive, rooted in the broader objective of unifying the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state towards the 2027 general elections.

According to him, the meeting was a constitutional caucus gathering of state leaders, designed to replicate the successful national caucus model of the ruling party.

The statement said “the meeting was not intended to undermine the valuable contributions of any support group but rather to establish a cohesive framework for collaboration under the leadership of the state party chapter.

“The directive encourages all factions and support groups to consolidate their efforts, fostering unity and strength within the party as we work towards our common goals.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa’s call for the collapse of disparate structures into a single entity is a strategic initiative aimed at reinforcing the supremacy of the APC over all groups within the party.

“This is crucial for ensuring that all members, regardless of their affiliations, can work synergistically towards the party’s objectives, particularly in light of the upcoming elections.

“By aligning under a unified structure, we can amplify our collective voice, enhance our outreach, and present a formidable front to our opponents”.

During the caucus meeting, there was a unanimous endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election for a second term.

This endorsement,Otaloro said is a testament to commitment to the party’s leadership and the policies that have been initiated under his administration

He noted that the launch of the Renewed Hope Ward Development initiative is another critical step towards bringing development directly to the grassroots, ensuring that the benefits of governance are felt by all citizens of Ondo State.

“We recognize the vital role that support groups play in mobilizing grassroots support and bridging communication gaps.

“However, it is imperative that these groups operate within the framework of the party’s structure to ensure coherence and effectiveness in our collective efforts.

“The directive from Governor Aiyedatiwa is not an attempt to stifle these groups but rather to harness their energy and enthusiasm in a manner that aligns with the party’s vision and goals” The statement stressed.

The party urged all members and supporters to embrace the directive as a pathway to greater unity and strength.

Otaloro noted that the APC in the State remains committed to fostering an inclusive environment where all voices can contribute to our shared mission of progress and development.

He called on all party loyalists to come together under the banner of the APC, and support the party leadership towards a successful future for Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole.

