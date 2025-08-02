₦3.6bn Japan equipment donation to FERMA will usher in a new era of road maintenance in Nigeria – Minister

The Hon. Minister Of State for Works. Hon Bello Goronyo., Esq.(Middle ) flanked by the Managing Director Of FERMA and the Japanese Ambassador, cutting the Ribbon during the Commissioning of the Japanese

Funded Road Maintenance Equipment In Abuja.

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, has described the commissioning of construction equipment donated by the Government of Japan to the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) as a strategic milestone in the nation’s pursuit of sustainable infrastructure renewal.

The commissioning ceremony at the weekend in Abuja brought together key stakeholders and distinguished figures from both the public and private sectors. Those in attendance included the Chairman, Senate Committee on FERMA, Senator Sahabi Yau; the Chairman, House Committee on FERMA, Engr. Remi Oseni; the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Suzuki Hideo, the Managing Director of FERMA, Engr. Emeka Agbasi, members of the Board of FERMA, former Managing Directors, the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margret Oguntala and the Programme Coordinator of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi), Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi.

Valued at ₦3.6 billion (three billion, six hundred thousand Naira), the donated equipment is expected to transform FERMA’s capacity to maintain and rehabilitate Nigeria’s vast road network.

Goronyo emphasised that the donation ushers in a new era of road maintenance, enabling engineers and technicians to deliver faster and more sustainable outcomes.

“This generous contribution from Japan brings us closer to our vision of a smoother, safer, and more reliable travel across the country.

Roads are the lifeblood of our economy and daily life, and this equipment is a game changer in our ability to utilise and preserve them,” he added.

The Minister also noted that Nigeria’s extensive road network remains vital to commerce, agriculture, healthcare, and national integration, even as it continues to face significant maintenance challenges.

Goronyo further commended the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for making infrastructure a top priority and a key driver of economic growth under his Renewed Hope Agenda – an administration that recognises infrastructure as an enabler of growth. “We envision a future where travel across Nigeria is seamless, secure, and dependable. This generous donation moves us closer to making that vision a reality,” he further stated.

The minister, on behalf of the President and the people of Nigeria, extended profound gratitude to the Government of Japan for its tangible support and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s development.

He urged the leadership of FERMA and its technical team to ensure that the equipment is put to optimal use, emphasizing, “This equipment is a valuable asset, and its effective deployment will reflect our commitment to improving the quality of life for all Nigerians.”

The minister noted that the commissioning of the equipment signifies more than a ceremonial handover, as it marks the beginning of a new chapter in road maintenance that aligns with Nigeria’s broader vision of infrastructure-driven prosperity.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mohammed Ahmed, Director, Press, and Public Relations of the ministry.

