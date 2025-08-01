Revival Intercessors Ministries celebrates 15 Years of growth , impact in Port Harcourt

Revival Intercessors Ministries International, a fast-growing Christian ministry headquartered in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has marked its 15th anniversary with a thanksgiving celebration, highlighting a journey of spiritual growth, humanitarian outreach, and nationwide expansion.

The Anniversary, held in Port Harcourt, was attended by church members, dignitaries, and representatives from various branches across Nigeria. The event served as both a celebration of God’s faithfulness and a reflection on the milestones achieved since the ministry was founded in 2010 by Apostle Samuel Chidiebere Godwin.

Speaking at the event, Apostle Godwin recalled the birth of the ministry on July 25, 2010. “It all started after a divine encounter I had earlier that month. I shared the experience with my wife and later with three other brethren, and together we took the first step. We began with just five adults and three children. Today, we can only thank God for how far He has brought us,” he said.

Over the past 15 years, Revival Intercessors Ministries has expanded its reach significantly, planting branches in several cities and states across Nigeria. The church has also established educational institutions to cater to children and young people, with a vision of raising a generation grounded in both academics and faith. In addition to its local assemblies, the ministry has hosted large crusades and revival meetings in multiple states, attracting thousands of worshippers. According to Apostle Godwin, these gatherings have been marked by testimonies of healing, deliverance, and spiritual renewal.

Beyond its core spiritual mandate, the ministry has actively engaged in humanitarian services through outreach programs and charitable initiatives. The church’s non-governmental activities have included support for the less privileged, medical visits to hospitals, and empowerment programs for families in need. “We believe ministry goes beyond the pulpit. Our mission includes touching lives physically, socially, and spiritually. That is why we have invested in education, community service, and welfare projects,” Apostle Godwin explained.

As the ministry enters its next phase, Apostle Godwin expressed gratitude to God and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the gospel. “We have never had a better last year — every new year has been greater. Our prayer is to remain consistent in God’s kingdom work. We are trusting Him for greater expansion and deeper impact in the years ahead,” he declared. His wife, Pastor Mrs. Blessing Godwin, joined in expressing appreciation to God and church members for their dedication to the vision.

The Anniversary celebration concluded with praise, worship, testimonies, and renewed commitments from members to continue spreading the message of revival and intercession across Nigeria and beyond.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2