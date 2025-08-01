Peace building mission , Zulum visits Gwoza communities, assures residents of swift security measures

MARI MOHAMMED, Maiduguri

Governor, Babagana Zulum of Borno has embarked on a resilience and peace visit to Gwoza Local Government Area and assured them that no community will be allowed to fall into the hands of Boko Haram insurgents again.

Governor Zulum also announced that Bita, which was recently displaced, would be resettled back to their community.

Governor Zulum, who gave assurance yesterday during a visit to the Emir of Gwoza, His Royal Highness Alhaji Mohammed Mustapha Idrissa Timta, at his palace, said “deliberate measures have been taken to protect Gwoza, Limankara and Bita.

From now on, we will not allow any community to be displaced. Instead, more communities will be resettled.

“I have just visited Limankara and assured residents that steps have been taken to safeguard the town.

We have provided the Civilian JTF with logistics to ensure the people are well protected.” Governor Zullum said.

The governor informed the Emir that he would remain in the area until security situation stabilises.

Responding, the Emir of Gwoza, Alhaji Mohammed Mustapha Idrissa Timta, expressed gratitude for Governor Zulum’s leadership and commitment to the security and welfare of the people.

The Royal father who highlighted security as the most pressing challenge in the area and urged both federal and state governments to deploy additional troops and equipment to protect communities.

“Security is our major concern. We urge the military to launch a massive onslaught on the insurgents’ enclaves,” the Emir stated. “I appeal to the Federal and Borno State governments not to allow Gwoza fall.”, the Emir added.

The Emir also condemned the actions of individuals undermining peace efforts and warned against the spread of fake news on social media.

He commended the Brigade Commander of 26 Task Force Brigade and the Commanding Officer of 192 Battalion for their efforts in restoring peace.

While in Gwoza, Governor Zulum had earlier visited Limankara, a community nine kilometres from Gwoza, to reinforce the resilience of residents.

Addressing the people, he promised immediate government intervention to prevent displacement or insurgent attacks.

“I assure the people of Limankara that significant improvements in security will be seen within the next 24 hours. Given its strategic importance, we will not allow this town to be displaced,” Governor Zulum said.

“This town has never been displaced, even at the peak of Boko Haram insurgency. Why should we allow it now? Before I leave, I will engage with the military and Civilian JTF to ensure full security.”

Governor Zulum was accompanied on the visit by the member representing Gwoza at the State Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Buba Abatcha; Brigade Commander of 26 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General N. I. Abdullahi, Special Advisers, and other senior government officials.

