Peace Adewole Kenechukwu Azuike win N5m each with All-Expenses-Paid Trip to Kenya at Cowbellpedia 2025

L-R… Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Cowbepedia Quiz Show Host; Francois Gillet, Managing Director, Promasidor Nigeria Ltd, Peace Adewole, Winner, Students’ Junior Category, Cowbellpedia 2025 Competition; Adebola Williams, Marketing Director, Promasidor Nigeria Ltd; Kenechukwu Azuike, Students’ Senior Category, Cowbellpedia 2025 Competition; Nordine Meguini, Commercial Director, Promasidor Nigeria Ltd and Quiz Master, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu at the Cowbellpedia 2025 themed, Mega Minds, Prizegiving Awards Ceremony in Lagos recently.

The highly anticipated Cowbellpedia 2025, themed “The Mega Minds,” crowned Peace Adewole of Welkins International School and Kenechukwu Azuike of St. Gregory’s College as champions of the Junior and Senior categories, respectively. Both winners received N5 million each, along with an all-expense-paid educational trip to Kenya, a full-year supply of Cowbell products, and cutting-edge laptops and projectors for their schools.

With a prize pool totaling up to N100 million, the 14-week STEM and general knowledge quiz show not only rewarded excellence from the preliminary stages to the grand finale but also kept audiences thoroughly entertained. The competition continues to showcase Nigeria’s brightest young minds, celebrating intelligence, wit, and problem-solving skills.

This year’s season attracted over 5,000 students aged 11–17 from across Nigeria, who competed in a series of computer-based tests. From these, the top 132 students—66 in each category—advanced to elimination rounds, narrowing down to the final eight finalists after intense quarterfinals and semifinals. The grand finale featured 78 gripping rounds across four segments: 60 Seconds of Fame, Zone of Power, Cowbellpedia Bank, and the decisive Dignitary Shots, judged by guest dignitary François Gillet, Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria.

In a remarkable display of quick thinking, Peace Adewole from Welkins International School answered the Dignitary Shots question in just 0.52 seconds, clinching the Junior category title and the N5 million cash prize plus trip to Kenya. Haruna Salvin, the first runner-up, answered in 0.88 seconds, earning N3 million, while Onyema Alexis, the sole female finalist, finished as second runner-up with N2 million. Anyaeji Arthur also secured a third-place position with N500,000.

In the Senior category, Kenechukwu Azuike emerged victorious, with Fopefoluwa Adegboye, Prince Orji, and Lyon Awhaisoba claiming second through fourth places and prize money of N3 million, N2 million, and N500,000, respectively.

Parents and teachers also benefited, with winners from both categories receiving N500,000 each, and outstanding teachers were awarded N1 million and brand-new laptops for their dedication.

Francois Gillet, MD of Promasidor Nigeria, congratulated all participants, emphasizing the importance of education and the company’s commitment to nurturing Nigeria’s future innovators. Adebola Williams, Promasidor’s Marketing Director, reaffirmed Cowbellpedia’s role as a catalyst for STEM education and youth empowerment.

Show host Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and quizmaster Ebuka Obi-Uchendu praised the resilience, brilliance, and sportsmanship of the students, emphasizing that every participant is a winner. The event showcased Nigeria’s emerging talent and highlighted the vital role of nutrition—supported by Cowbell’s VitaRich and Vitamin B9—in brain development.

For those who missed the action, all episodes are available on Cowbellpedia’s YouTube channel. Stay connected through social media (@cowbellmilk on IG, Cowbell Nigeria on Facebook) and visit [cowbell.ng/en/cowbellpedia-2025](http://www.cowbell.ng/en/cowbellpedia-2025/) for updates and recaps.

Founded in 1979, Promasidor has grown into a leading African food and beverage company, operating in over 30 countries. In Nigeria, since 1993, it has become a household name with products like Cowbell Milk & Beverages, Loya Milk, and Onga seasoning, committed to delivering affordable, quality nutrition for millions of Nigerians.

