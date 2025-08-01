Musa Dangiwa unveils roadmap on how Nigerians can acquire own homes

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa has called on the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria FMBN to provide long-term credit to mortgage institutions to make homeownership more accessible to Nigerians.

He made the call in a remark at the special session of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) at the 19th Africa International Housing Show holding at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja on Thursday.

The Minister said that the gathering provides an opportunity to take stock of the progress made by the government in the provision of affordable mortgage finance in Nigeria, and to reflect on the critical steps required to meet the needs of millions of Nigerians who aspire to own their own homes.

He stated that the biggest barrier to homeownership in Nigeria is not only the lack of adequate houses, but the inability of many Nigerians to afford them.

While calling on relevant authorities to work harmoniously towards closing the gap, he posited that the reality is that even where housing units are available, their costs remain far beyond the reach of the majority of our citizens.

This, he noted, is the affordability challenge we must all confront if we are to make meaningful progress towards delivering decent and affordable housing for all.

The Minister further stated that the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria is the institution that is closest to solving this challenge.

The financial institution he said, provides the most concessional mortgage products in the market, with single-digit interest rates of 6% per annum, tenors of up to 30 years, and flexible repayment structures under the National Housing Fund (NHF) Scheme.

Regrettedly, however, despite unmatched concessions, many Nigerians, including long-standing contributors to the National Housing Fund NHF still cannot afford to access these mortgage products.

The Minister said that this is a reality that we must face boldly, and it is one that requires fresh ideas, new partnerships, and innovative financing solutions beyond what we have done in the past.

He noted that the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria Act (1993 No. 82) gives the Bank a clear and powerful mandate.

The Act empowers FMBN to provide long-term credit to mortgage institutions to make homeownership more accessible to Nigerians.

The Minister harped on the need for innovations to improve service delivery in the housing sector.

He also called for additional government-backed subsidies or interest buy-downs to lower interest rates further down.

He assured that he will champion the goal of ensuring that every hardworking Nigerian, regardless of income level, has a fair and realistic chance to own a home.

He also said that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Housing and Urban Development, the ministry will continue to support FMBN with policies, reforms, and collaboration to ensure it fully realizes its potential as the backbone of Nigeria’s affordable housing finance system.