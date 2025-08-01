Gov Abiodun commissions newly renovated Olumo Rock tourism complex, approves two months of free entry

As part of efforts to promote tourism and culture in Ogun State, the famous Olumo Rock Tourist Centre in Abeokuta will be open to members of the public free of charge from now until the end of September this year.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, who made the announcement on Thursday at the commissioning of the newly renovated Tourist Complex, said the gesture is to encourage people to embrace tourism as well as appreciate the richness of their culture.

The Complex has a galleria that contains artworks made up of pictures of eminent Nigerians, a gazebo, a restaurant that will serve both local and continental dishes, shops for selling adire fabrics, and a standby generator set that will power the newly installed elevators and other facilities.

Olumo Rock, the governor noted, is more than a majestic outcrop or an assemblage of stones; it represents a sanctuary of strength, a symbol of refuge, and an identity for a people.

“For centuries, it has stood tall, offering safety and identity to the Egba people in times of conflict and change.

“Renovating this sacred site is not just about infrastructure; it is about reviving memory, rekindling pride, and reaffirming our cultural roots. The site connects us to our roots.

“We recognize that tourism, when properly developed, has the capacity to generate employment, attract investment, promote cultural understanding, and serve as a catalyst for community development,” he said.

The governor noted that his administration would continue to prioritize tourism as a strategic pillar of the ISEYA development agenda, emphasizing that when properly developed, it could impact the local economy, generate employment opportunities, and boost the revenue of the State.

While declaring the State a foremost destination of choice, Abiodun beckoned to tourists around the world to come to the State and experience its tourist attractions, adding that the Olumo Rock Tourism Complex has undergone a total renovation and is now equipped with a world-class arts gallery and restaurants.

He said: “This renovation has transformed Olumo Rock from a historic relic into a modern heritage destination. From an economic standpoint, this revitalized complex is a tourism magnet.

“Entrepreneur zones have been provided for artisans, vendors, and creatives to showcase their talents and benefit from growing visitor traffic. This centre will boost local commerce, empower our youths, and build a thriving cultural and creative economy.

“Socially, Olumo Rock reminds us of who we are: a people of strength, a people of courage, a people of ingenuity, and a people of unity. Spiritually, it connects us with our roots and reaffirms the values that we find in our collective identity. It stands as a cultural invitation to the world.”

His administration’s goal, Abiodun stated, is to establish tourist sites across the state, assuring that the renovated Olumo Rock Tourist Complex would be concessioned to a reputable organization for its proper upkeep.

Welcoming guests to the occasion, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Sesan Fagbayi appreciated the state governor for repositioning the tourist centre, adding that this would attract more tourists and visitors.

In his remarks, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, revealed that the Rock, in the olden days, served as a sanctuary for the Egba people and was also used as a military observation post by local militias who defended the town from invaders.

While noting the spiritual importance of the tourist center, the monarch observed that apart from serving as a place where prayers are answered, it provides a place for relaxation for seekers, even as he appreciated Abiodun for giving the facility a facelift.

The Chief Executive Officer of Nike Arts Gallery, Chief (Mrs) Nike Okundaye, expressed optimism that the renovation of the Complex would lead to an increase in tourism traffic from around the world, assuring that a wide range of unquantifiable services would be offered to both local and foreign tourists and visitors.

She said: “We are going to bring people who are art lovers from different museums all over the world to come and celebrate our culture and our heritage, which is Olumo.

“We will share our knowledge with them, and they will also share their knowledge with us. With this, everybody is going to benefit. We are going to create more jobs and train people in new ideas about what they can do to make more money.

“This place is going to be number one in the whole country; that is why I said, give it two years.”