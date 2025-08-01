FG, UNICEF call for stronger support systems to prioritise breastfeeding

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

As the World Breastfeeding Week is marked globally from August 1st to 7th, the government of Nigeria, in partnership with the United Nation’s Children Fund (UNICEF), reinforced the urgent need to prioritise breastfeeding by creating sustainable support systems for mothers across the country.

This year’s theme, according to UNICEF, “Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems,” highlights the strategic importance of breast milk for child survival, growth, and healthy development.

it said, “Breast milk is not only natural but also the most complete source of nutrition for infants. The antibodies in breast milk protect children from diseases, breastfed children perform better on intelligence tests and are less likely to be overweight or obese as they grow. For women, breastfeeding significantly reduces the risk of certain types of cancers as well as Type II Diabetes.

“Breastfeeding is also a climate-smart solution. It’s sustainable, cost-effective, and zero-waste.

“Despite these enormous benefits, breastfeeding is often under-supported or misunderstood. Although over 90% of mothers breastfeed, which is to be commended, recent data from the National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS 2023-24) shows a disturbing trend when it comes to optimal breastfeeding.

“Early breastfeeding initiation has declined from 42% in 2018 to 36% in 2023, while rates of exclusive breastfeeding have stagnated at 29%. Additionally, only 23% of babies are breastfed up to the recommended two years of age. Only 12 of the 36+1 states have paid maternity leave up to six months.

“To change this narrative, it is crucial that mothers receive support, whether at home, in healthcare settings, or in workplaces, to initiate breastfeeding within the first hour of birth, breastfeed exclusively for six months, and continue alongside nutritious complementary foods to breastfeed their babies for at least 24 months.

“Breast milk is central to child survival and development. We all have a role to play in supporting mothers to breastfeed effectively,” said Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef, UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative.

“This World Breastfeeding Week, we urge every level of government, every workplace, and every community to build lasting support systems so that no mother lacks the encouragement or resources she needs. Let us mark this week not just with words, but with action”, she said.

“Under the Nutrition 774 Initiative, the Nigerian Government and UNICEF call on policymakers, employers, health professionals, civil society, and communities to join hands in creating sustainable support systems for breastfeeding.

Let us provide health workers with the tools they need to promote and support breastfeeding, let us extend paid maternity leave up to six months across all states in Nigeria, and champion breastfeeding as a smart national investment that protects the right of every Nigerian child to adequate nutrition”, the UNICEF statement said.

