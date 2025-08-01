FCT Police arrest suspect for kidnapping ,murder of caregiver, toddler

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The FCT Police Command is deeply saddened to report a tragic incident involving the kidnapping and brutal murder of a caregiver and a toddler entrusted to her care.

The Command Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, in a release issued to journalists, said that on 23rd July 2025, the Command received a report of the sudden disappearance of Mrs. Chinyere Anaene, a 55-year-old nurse at Clear Hope Foundation Academy, Dawaki, Abuja, and Nanenter Asher Yese, a one-year and two-month-old toddler.

Later that day, while at the Police station, the caregiver’s husband received a ransom demand of ₦250 million through her mobile phone.

The Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit swiftly launched an investigation, employing digital forensics to trace the victims and suspects to Yelwa and Uke in Nasarawa State.

On 29th July, Police operatives arrested David Moses, a security guard at the school. Initially thought to be a possible victim, he later confessed to conspiring with his best friend, Sunday Irimiya (still at large) to commit the crime.

The suspects lured Mrs. Anaene to the school bathroom, where they attacked and strangled her. David then took the child from a classroom and they murdered him in the same manner.

Their bodies were placed in a sack, transported using a scavenger’s cart, and dumped in a canal. The suspect led police to the location, where the remains were recovered.

The Command expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families of Mrs. Anaene and Baby Nanenter.

While no words can ease such a loss, we assure the public that justice will be pursued with full resolve.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police via the Command’s emergency lines: 08061581938, 08032003913.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2