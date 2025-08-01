Diaspora Remittances should be channeled into Real Estate Investments – Dabiri-Erewa

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

Chairman of the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission NIDCOM Hon Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said that there is need to scale up diaspora remittances into investments in the housing and real estate sector of the nation’s economy

She made this call at the 4th Day of the African International Housing Show AIHS 2025 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja on Friday.

Dabiri-Erewa in a goodwill message at the event lauded the organizers, stakeholders and experts in the building and construction sector for the remarkable progress being made in making housing available and affordable to the citizens

She noted that there is need to to tap into diaspora remittances to invest hugely in the real estate sector by individuals, corporate organizations and relevant authorities.

The NIDCom Chief Executive Officer CEO also harped on the urgency to streamline the land property acquisition processes and acknowledged the huge potentials in utilizing funds from the real estate sector for economic prosperity.

She pointed out that in 2024 diaspora remittances hit a whooping $18 billion and there are opportunities for investment and reinvestment of these funds into real estate.

Other stakeholders as the President Nigerian Institute of Architecture Mrs. Mobolaji Adeniyi in their separate messages canvassed the need to continue to deploy investments in the housing and real estate sector for national rejuvenation.

They pledged continued partnership with the African International Housing Show organizers of the 19th edition of AIHS 2025 to shape and reshape the narratives in the housing and habitat sector of the nation’s economy.

