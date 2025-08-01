Diaspora community leader says Nigerians, businesses in Ghana safe, secure

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

A leader of Nigerian community in Ghana, Chief Chukwuemeka Nnaji, says Nigerians and Nigerian businesses remained safe, intact and secure in Ghana in spite of a mischievous viral social media post.

Nnaji, who is the immediate past President of the Nigerian Union of Traders Association in Ghana (NUTAG), disclosed this to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday via cell phone.

The community leader, who served NUTAG for eight years, said that the “misguided and misleading” social media post was created to cause hatred between the people of Nigeria and Ghana.

It would be recalled that a malicious, misleading and unsubstantiated social media online allegation against Nigerians living in Ghana went viral on Sunday.

The malicious and misguided post, which was hyped by some uninformed platforms, falsely alleged that Nigerians were solely responsible for some social ills in Ghana.

According to him, we are all fine and there is no complaint or any adverse development anywhere in Ghana concerning any law-abiding Nigerian.

“However, recently, there has been a social media hype that circulated and drew the attention of many Nigerians within the country (Ghana), at home (in Nigeria) and other Nigerians in different countries.

“There is no adverse incident in Ghana against any Nigerian and it is just uninformed and misguided people trying to be mischievous through a failed attempt to use social media to create hatred between our people and our host country.

“The Government of Ghana has always stood on the path of justice, supporting and protecting all law-abiding residents.

“The Nigeria business community has a long-standing and cordial relationship with the Government of Ghana and they are working seamlessly with us,” he said.

Nnaji, an Enugu-born business mogul, appreciated President Bola Tinubu for being proactive on the development and sending the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Ojukwu, to Ghana.

“Amb. Ojukwu will be meeting with Ghanaian officials as well as Nigerians residing in the country later today (Thursday) and resolve any issues, if there are any in the first place.

He said, “On Tuesday evening, the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) issued a statement, where it called for action from the Government of Ghana as well as understanding and restraint from aggrieved law-abiding Nigerians.

“I am also calling on our people, especially traders, to exhibit restraint; do not exchange any verbal argument with anybody or reply to any misguided social media post in order not to escalate a non-existing issue.”

It is becoming a known practice for some mischievous individuals to use social media platforms to spread fake news, propagate lies, put out negative stereotypes, and cause hatred and confusion among people.