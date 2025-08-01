Court sentences killer of Kwara student, Hafsat to death

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on Thursday sentenced Abdulrahman Bello, the killer of a final year student of Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, Hafsat Lawal, to death by hanging.

Delivering her judgement on the celebrated case, Justice Hannah Ajayi described the gruesome murder of Hafsoh as highest degree of human wickedness.

The judge, however, discharged and acquitted four other suspects – Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muyideen, Jamiu Uthman and Abdulrahmon Jamiu.

Bello and four others were first arraigned before an Ilorin Magistrate’s Court for the murder of Hafsoh on February 18, 2025.

The five suspects were charged to court on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, possession of human parts and armed robbery.

According to Police First Information Report (FIR), the offences contradict Sections 97, 221 of the penal code law, section 2 of Kwara State (prohibition law) of dealing in human parts Law 4 of 2018 and section 1(2) of robbery and firearms (special provision) Act CAP R11 Law of the federation of Nigeria 2004.

It added that Bello who claimed to be a cleric, allegedly committed the crime with his co-accused as accomplices.

The FIR added that, “During the course of investigation at the State CID, Ilorin you, Abdulrahman Bello ‘male’ indicted and confessed to have done the act with the consent and knowledge of the following persons; Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhyideen, Jamiu Uthman and Abdulrahmon Jamiu all ‘male’, who were all into same occultic group and that led to their arrest.

“Investigation conducted at the State CID, llorin revealed that you, Abdulrahman Bello, Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhyideen, Jamiu Uthman, Abdulrahmon Jamiu all ‘male’ and others at large, criminally conspired together in killing of the victim for ritual purposes and equally robbed her of her jewelries and other valuables.

“Further investigation conducted at the State CID, Ilorin revealed that you Abdulrahmon Jamiu, Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhyideen, Jamiu Uthman, Abdulrahmon Jamiu all ‘male’ and others at large are the syndicate that have been killing unsuspecting citizens of Kwara for rituals purposes.

“On 14-02-2025 at about 1400hrs, the above captioned case was transferred from ‘C’ Divisional Headquarters, Oja-Oba, llorin and referred to Anti-Robbery Section, State CID, Ilorin for discreet investigation.

“That on 11-02-2025 about 1800hrs, one Adefalu Lawal lbrahim ‘male’ of No. 17, Adefalu Compound, Oju-Ekun Area, lorin reported at ‘C’ Division Oja-Oba, llorin that on 10-02-2025 at about 1400hrs, his daughter by name Adefalu Hasfat Yetunde (female) left to her friend’s house who was having a ceremony for her new baby at the same address.

“Thereafter, he discovered that his daughter did not return and her mother contacted some of her friends who went to the occasion together, but they responded that she went to somewhere else from the occasion.

“At this juncture, he called her severally, but her phone rang and no response. Hence, he reported the case to the Police.

“The said phone was tracked and traced to one Abdulrahman Bello ‘male’ of opposite Rain Oil, Majeasura, Olunlade Area, llorin, which led to his arrest.

“Upon your arrest, you Abdulrahman Bello ‘male’ voluntarily confessed to have killed the said Adefalu Hasfat Yetunde ‘female’ and cuts her parts into pieces for ritual and your confessional statement led to the recovery of some parts of the victim’s body in your house, while some parts were also recovered where you dumped the parts.

“Investigation further revealed that you, Abdulrahman Bello ‘male’ robbed the deceased of her jewelries and other valuables, which were recovered in your room”.