Politics

Appeal Court upholds Aiyedatiwa’s election as Ondo Gov

by Peter Anayo

The Federal Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State Capital, has upheld the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the November 16, 2024, governorship election in the state.

He contested under the APC, was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after securing 366,781 votes and winning across all 18 local government areas.

He defeated his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The appellate court’s decision follows earlier legal victories for Aiyedatiwa.

On June 4, 2025, the Ondo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal dismissed multiple petitions challenging his election, including one filed by Ajayi, who alleged widespread irregularities.

The tribunal, chaired by Justice Benson Ogubu, also struck out similar petitions from the Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM), and African Alliance (AA), affirming Aiyedatiwa’s mandate.

Before then, on March 11, 2025, the Supreme Court had dismissed a separate appeal filed by Ajayi challenging Aiyedatiwa’s candidacy.

The apex court ruled that the case was filed out of time and that Ajayi, not being a member of the APC, lacked the legal standing to contest the internal affairs of the party, including the qualifications of Aiyedatiwa’s running mate.

 

