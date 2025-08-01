Anglican Church celebrates Rev Canon Ohiosimuan on retirement

It was a thing of joy on Thursday July 31, 2025 when the church of Nigeria Anglican Communion Diocese of Lagos West gathered at St John’s Anglican Church Iju Ishaga to celebrate one of their own, Rev Canon Sunday Jesuikhoba Ohiosimuan. Canon Ohiosimuan drew church members, which comprise of no fewer than two dozens of priests to witness his retirement from active service as a priest. The occasion also marked his 70th birthday.

Rev Canon Sunny, as he is fondly called by most church members especially those that serve from the altar, was ordained in 2011 and made a priest in 2012. He was until his retirement the priest in charge of Anglican Church of Epiphany, Adiyan in the Iju Ishaga Archdeaconry of the Diocese.

Speaking at the well attended communion service, the officiating priest, Venerable Taiwo Adebayo, described Rev Canon Ohiosimuan as one who served and retired without blemish.

In his sermon with the theme; “Better at the end than in the beginning”, the man of God stated that those who found themselves in positions of authority should strive towards indulging in service of commitment and sacrifices as to ensure that the memories which they will leave behind will be those of joy and happiness. He regretted an instance where nobody was willing to give any testimonies at the retirement of a high ranking priest simply because the man served with ignominy.

According to him, Rev Canon Sunny was entirely different in his service to God and humanity, going by his large followership and affections which he attracted.

“He served well. He was dedicated to the call, and he was humble and loyal to authorities. That is why he is retiring well today. I pray that his retirement should not mark a withdrawal from God’s work but the time to lead more people to God through his examplary life”, Venerable Adebayo had concluded.

The event was marked with goodwill messages from those who have encountered Ohiosimuan in one way or the other, including those who had previously worked with him in the aviation industry where he and his wife retired as accountants.

One of those who worked closely with him as a member of the Diocesan Guild of Stewards is Mr James Okhani, who described him as an humble and dedicated servant of God who was willing to sacrifice his own comfort for the good of the church.

Rev Canon Sunday Ohiosimuan’s withdrawal song from service as priest which was taken from the Church of Nigeria Hymnal 1227; “God be with you till we meet again” evoked much emotions, the much that it drew affections.