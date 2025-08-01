Access Bank champions innovation at STEM Africa Fest 2025

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Access Bank demonstrated its dedication to youth empowerment and digital innovation by sponsoring the fifth edition of STEM Africa Fest.

Held at the Landmark Event Centre, Oniru, Lagos, the event brought together over 3,000 children for a day of immersive learning and creativity, centered around the theme: “AI for Good: Solving Real-World Problems.”

As the major sponsor, Access Bank played a pivotal role in transforming the venue into a dynamic, interactive learning environment where students explored the frontiers of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).

The event served as a powerful platform to bridge the digital skills gap and inspire the next generation of African innovators.

Students explored a variety of interactive zones designed to bring STEAM learning to life.

At the AI Corner, they created animated avatars and learned how chatbots work, while the Robotics Lab let them control robotic arms in mock-surgery tasks.

In the Renewable Energy Pavilion, they discovered how solar panels generate electricity, and at the Electric Vehicle Showcase, they examined the mechanics of battery-powered cars.

According to Daniel Awe, Group Head of Africa FinTech Foundry (AFF), an Access Bank initiative, the sponsorship is more than a philanthropic gesture; it is a strategic investment in Africa’s future.

“What you see here today is not just a festival,” Awe said.

“It’s a foundation. Countries like China, the U.S., and Germany did not become global leaders by chance. They invested in their people, in their youth. And it began with early education in science and technology.”

The STEM Africa Fest is more than a one-day event,” says Co-convener of the initiative, Titi Adewusi.

“This is a movement, a vision to raise problem solvers, innovators, and thinkers who will shape Africa’s future.”

The Flight Simulator Zone at the event offered thrilling virtual flights, while the STEAM Studio blended traditional crafts with lessons in digital entrepreneurship.

At the Coding Bootcamp, students built simple games and explored AI drawing tools, and the Virtual Reality Lounge took them on immersive journeys through space, history, and the ocean.

With schools rotating through themed zones in timed slots, every child received a focused, immersive experience.

Volunteers and facilitators ensured smooth coordination, while the energy and excitement remained palpable throughout the day.

“It’s like Disney World for tech!” exclaimed a teacher from Ajegunle Unity School, summing up the atmosphere of wonder and discovery.

Programme Manager for Education at Access Holdings, Kosiso Iwugo, says the event aligns perfectly with Access Bank’s broader vision.

He said, “Tech and AI are shaping everything, from banking to agriculture, security to education. We want these children to grow up not intimidated by technology but inspired by it.

Since its inception, STEM Africa Fest has impacted over 20,000 children across the continent.

While this year’s edition was held in Lagos, previous events and outreach programmes have taken place in Abuja, Ilorin, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Zambia, Kenya, and Rwanda. Access Bank’s sponsorship of STEM Africa Fest 2025 highlights its dedication to nurturing talent, promoting digital literacy, and building a future where African youth are equipped to lead in a technology-driven world.