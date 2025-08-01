Abia State First Lady backs bill seeking rehabilitation of survivors of rape, domestic violence, others

STEVE UNEGBU , Umuahia

The Wife of the Governor of Abia State, Her Excellency Mrs. Priscilla Otti, has thrown her weight behind a landmark bill seeking to establish a rehabilitation centre for survivors of rape, human trafficking, domestic violence, and defilement in the state.

Mrs. Otti made her position known during a public hearing on House Bill H.A.B. 25, held at the Abia State House of Assembly Complex. The bill, sponsored by Honourable Rowland Dennis Chikwendu, member representing Isiala Ngwa South, is expected to create a dedicated facility that will provide survivors with comprehensive support services, including medical care, legal assistance, psychological counseling, and long-term rehabilitation.

Describing the bill as both “timely and urgent,” the First Lady emphasized its importance in addressing the rising social challenges confronting young people, including drug abuse and sexual violence.

She called for collective action to guide young people towards lives of responsibility and purpose.

“We have a moral and collective duty to shield our young people and steer them toward lives of purpose and responsibility,” she stated.

Mrs. Otti outlined the proactive measures already taken by her office in collaboration with the administration of Governor Alex C. Otti.

These include making girls’ education free, launching awareness campaigns to eliminate violence, providing financial support to young women and survivors, and offering personalized counseling to help rebuild lives.

Continuing she said that traditional rulers, religious leaders, and law enforcement personnel across the state have received specialized training on responding to cases of sexual and gender-based violence.

According to her, these steps are part of a larger strategy to strengthen the state’s justice system and protect the rights of the vulnerable.

Speaking on the significance of the bill, Mrs. Otti described the proposed rehabilitation centre as a transformative initiative that would provide a safe space and restore hope to survivors.

“This bill represents more than just policy; it is a statement of justice, a foundation for healing, and a promise of renewed hope.

I urge for its swift passage and full implementation,” she said.

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, in his remarks, welcomed the First Lady’s presence and engagement at the public hearing, describing it as a clear sign that democracy is thriving in the state.

He assured that the House would remain committed to enacting laws that protect and empower citizens, especially the vulnerable.

Also speaking, Chairman of the House Committee on Health, Hon. Emeka Obioma, provided a breakdown of the bill, highlighting its multi-sectoral approach that combines healthcare, mental health support, legal services, and institutional collaboration.

The Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Ikechukwu Uwanna (SAN), lauded the bill as a reflection of the humane and inclusive governance style of the current administration, adding that it seeks justice not just as punishment, but as restoration.

The bill’s sponsor, Hon. Rowland Chikwendu, expressed confidence that the legislation would serve as both a deterrent to offenders and a pathway to healing for survivors.

He noted that its passage would reposition Abia State as a haven of safety and dignity for women, children, and other vulnerable populations.

Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Maureen Aghukwa, described the bill as a lifesaving initiative, stressing that many women and girls have died as a result of rape, physical abuse, and genital mutilation. She commended Governor Otti for his administration’s unwavering support in the fight against gender-based violence.

The public hearing drew participation from lawmakers, legal experts, civil society groups, and community leaders, signaling broad support for the bill’s swift passage and implementation.