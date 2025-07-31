World Hepatitis Day: SEF’s free medical outreach programme benefits 75 Garki Model Market traders

L-r: Mrs. Kiema Ogunlana, Mr. Chibueze Okechukwu, Miss Chiamaka Nwankwo, Mr. Taiwo Fashola, Mrs. Mary Edwin, Mr. Paul Joseph, and Mr. Eric Agba from Sam Empowerment Foundation, SEF.

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Sam Empowerment Foundation (SEF) has offered free medical services to 75 beneficiaries,

including hepatitis screening, blood pressure checks, and health sensitization for traders, shoppers in the Garki Model Market and residents in the area.

Mrs. Kiema Ogunlana, SEF Programme Director who spoke with Daily Champion in commemoration of World Hepatitis Day, said the outreach kicked off at 10:00 am with strong participation from market-goers.

Ogunlana explained that a total of 75 beneficiaries were registered, screened for hepatitis, and had their blood pressure checked.

In addition to the free screenings, hepatitis vaccinations were offered on-demand at a discounted price, making it more affordable for community members.

She highlighted that Hepatitis B and C remain silent public health threats in Nigeria, with an estimated 1 in 8 Nigerians living with hepatitis B or C without knowing it.

Early detection through screening, she said, is crucial for timely treatment and to prevent liver-related complications such as cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Responding to why the choice of location, Ogunlana said Garki Model Market was strategically selected due to its high foot traffic and diverse population, offering an ideal location to reach a wide range of people, especially informal workers and low-income earners who may lack access to regular health checks.

According to her, the benefits of the screening included: early detection of hepatitis, blood pressure monitoring to flag hypertensive risks, and access to professional medical advice. These services contribute to the broader public health goal of disease prevention and health education in underserved communities.

Leading the sensitization session, Dr. Awwal, educated the public on the causes, symptoms, and prevention of hepatitis, while providing free consultations to attendees.

In the process, Mrs. Evelyn, a trained health professional, administered the discounted vaccines; while a team of seven SEF staff and three interns coordinated the event seamlessly, with notable presence including Mr. Chibueze Okechukwu, Miss Chiamaka Nwankwo, Mr. Taiwo Fashola, Mrs. Mary Edwin, Mr. Paul Joseph, and Mr. Eric Agba.

Expressing their gratitude to Sam Empwerment Foundation, some of the beneficiaries, Dorothy Nnagozi and Huudu Yakubu, said SEF has saved them from impending health dangers as they hardly have time to go for medical check ups, tests or treatments.

But the Foundation has brought the hospital to their doorsteps, domain and business premises.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to SEF for providing them with essential health services, which they might not have been able to access otherwise.

The outreach programme demonstrated Sam Empowerment Foundation’s (SEF) dedication to enhancing access to preventive healthcare and promoting health awareness in underserved communities.

SEF also acknowledged the Garki Model Market management’s support and cooperation, which was instrumental in the programme’s success.