We Opened a New Chapter After 25th Anniversary – NDDC Boss

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, says that the Commission has opened a new chapter after the conclusion of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

Speaking during an interactive meeting between the executive management and staff of the Commission at the NDDC Event Centre in Port Harcourt, Ogbuku noted that the performance of the Commission was now a reference point in the country.

He noted: “People are now willing to do business with us. We are now telling our stories ourselves. We have embraced our failures, made amends, and are now moving forward into a new chapter. Today, we have a new identity, which is one of the key indicators of success and performance. Today, NDDC is one of the best-performing agencies in the country. The difference is good leadership combined with loyal followership.”

Ogbuku thanked the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, and other Board Members for their support, noting that the peace experienced in the Commission was a result of the support from the Board.

Thanking the Executive Management and Staff for their contribution, Ogbuku added, “I thank the Executive Management and Staff of the Commission for their passion and commitment during the 25th anniversary celebrations. We must ensure that these commendations reflect in our performance. I urge all of us to double our efforts, ensuring that in everything we do, we set our eyes permanently on the goal. We need to demonstrate greater commitment to our jobs, as assessments for our post-25-year tenure are now underway. We are all going into this next phase with renewed vigour and dedication.

“Staff matters are paramount to us, as charity begins at home. If staff are not satisfied, they will not be motivated to put in their best. This is why when we were newly inaugurated as Board and Management, we decided to change the narrative by ensuring all staff needs were met. Staff are now well appreciated with their welfare at the forefront of management purview.”

The NDDC Boss noted the passing of Sir Davies Okarevu as a big loss to the Commission. He stated: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Davies Okarevu, who died after a brief illness. Until his demise, he served as Director of Planning, Research and Statistics and was an integral part of the NDDC. He died in active service.”

In his remarks, the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye, thanked the Staff of the Commission for the successful 25th anniversary celebration. He noted: “We showcased our legacy, our track record and our tradition, who we are as a people of the Niger Delta region. Thank you for your support and participation throughout the events commemorating the 25th anniversary celebrations.”

The Executive Director, Projects, Dr. Victor Antai, thanked the Staff for their support and enablement to excel since the Executive Management resumed office. Listing projects that have been completed, commissioned and handed over within this period, he noted that post-25th anniversary commissioning will soon commence.

Speaking on behalf of the Staff, the Chairman of the NDDC Staff Union, Comrade John Achoreturi, applauded the Managing Director for improving staff welfare conditions over the years.