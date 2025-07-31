24.8 C
Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 31 2025

UNIPORT  speaks out on alleged killing of deity python on campus

AIHS 2025 targets tackling housing deficit using local solution options

FG sues for dialogue as nurses, midwives begin strike

Group urges collaboration among MDAs, CSOs on ending human trafficking scourge

UNIPORT  speaks out on alleged killing of deity python on campus

by Editor0172

 

 

 

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

 

 

 

Management of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), has reacted to reports trending on social media, alleging that some students killed a huge python said to be a deity in the area.

 

It was rumoured that students on Tuesday night killed a huge python in the university campus after they noticed it crawled down a ceiling into the PC classroom where the students were gathered.

But in his reaction, the institution’s Head of Information, Publications and Public Relations, Dr. Sammy Kpenu on Wednesday, described the viral report as unfounded and misleading.

 

Dr. Kpenu said the rumour was baseless and authored by mischief makers solely aimed at spreading terror among students.

 

He clarified that no snake was killed in any of the classrooms in the university campus, emphasising that the rumour was a figment of the imagination of its authors.

 

The statement reads, “The attention of the University of Port Harcourt Management has been drawn to unfounded rumours and misleading social media posts alleging that a “big snake” was killed in one of the classrooms on campus and being described as a deity.

 

“There is also a voice note in circulation, spreading fear and insinuating doom, further fueling this baseless claim.

 

“The University wishes to categorically state that these claims are entirely false, baseless, and a figment of the imagination of mischief-makers.

 

“For the avoidance of doubt, no snake was seen, no snake was killed, and no incident of such nature has occurred anywhere on the University campus.

 

“This falsehood appears to be the handiwork of individuals seeking cheap popularity, attention, and followership on social media at the expense of the peace and reputation of the University of Port Harcourt.

 

“The University remains a safe, secure, and conducive environment for learning, research, and all legitimate activities.

 

Management strongly advises members of the public, staff, students, and stakeholders to disregard this fake news in its entirety and desist from sharing such misleading information.

 

“Appropriate measures have been taken to monitor and report those deliberately spreading these falsehoods to the relevant authorities.

 

“The University of Port Harcourt urges everyone to rely on official communication channels for authentic information about the institution.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

