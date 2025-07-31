27.6 C
July 31, 2025
Sovereign Acknowledgment Certificate Issued to the United Kingdom of Atlantis Worldwide

by Peter Anayo057

In a formal ceremony under Private International Common Law (UCC 1-103), the First Republic Registrar Foundation® (FRRF) has issued a Certificate of Acknowledgement recognizing the United Kingdom of Atlantis Worldwide (UKA Worldwide) as part of the Moorish Empire and the United Republic of Sovereign Nations (URSN). The document, bearing the reference numbers SOV377734 and State Sovereignty Number 28526847-003, was formally recorded under land jurisdiction and customary international law.

The certificate states:

“On the Twenty-Sixth (26) day of the Seventh (07) month in the year Two Thousand and Twenty-Five (2025), common era, I, a man: Paul-Anthony Simons, as Exchange/Grantor, Certified Sovereign Underwriter, Proto-Notary, and Pure Trust certificate holder of First Republic Registrar Foundation®; party to this fidelity ceremony (Art. I, § 1 FRRF trust provisions), do hereby in sight recognition of their humanity accept and acknowledge the Sovereign Nation hereunder as part of the Moorish Empire under United Nations Charter Seat number 215/93.”

The UKA Worldwide, now officially listed under the Moorish Empire, was included following an International Treaty signed by Dr. Solomon Uchenna Wining on March 12, 2024. The document further affirms:

“The UKA Worldwide is hereby listed as part of the Moorish Empire, and as part of the United Republic of Sovereign Nations (URSN), with First Republic Institution International Treaty.”

Signatories of the acknowledgment include H.E. HIM Lord Sir Paul-Anthony Simons, FRRF Certified Sovereign Underwriter/Proto-Notary (W.o.p. UCC 1-308), and H.E. HIM Dr. Solomon Uchenna Wining, Director of The UKA Worldwide (W.o.p. UCC 1-308*).

The certificate, protected by the First Republic Registrar Foundation, carries the identification PROTO-NOTARY – FRRF.ORG, ID: (KEU)-KA-MAAF-999, and the motto “Adventure-Requisite-Life-Live-Time”.

This recognition reinforces the UKA Worldwide’s status as a sovereign entity under ancestral and customary law frameworks. The FRRF, an Original Ancestral Indigenous Issuer and Registrar of Sovereignty, continues to facilitate such acknowledgments under Natural-Nature and Customary International Law.

 

