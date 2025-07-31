Sanwo-Olu’s wife appreciates CAN for fervent prayers

…As Ebenezer Obey, Alaseyori, others lead soul-stirring worship

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has expressed appreciation to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), other religious leaders, and the entire Christian community for their steadfast prayers and unwavering spiritual support, which she said continue to contribute to the growth, peace, and development of the State.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu made the remark at the 5th edition of Lagos Praise, an annual interdenominational Christian concert organized by her Office.

The event, themed “Freedom Through Praise”, held at the LTV Blue Roof, Agidingbi, Ikeja, provided a powerful atmosphere of thanksgiving, heartfelt worship, and passionate praise.

Highlighting the spiritual essence of the gathering, the First Lady quoted Psalm 67:3 – “Let the people praise thee, O God; let all the people praise thee” – emphasizing that praise remains a divine catalyst for attracting the presence of God.

According to her, “Psalm 22:3 declares that God inhabits the praises of His people. With this assurance, we are confident that God is with us, and He will continue to do wonders in our lives, both individually and collectively as a State.”

She explained that the theme for this year, drawn from Acts 16:25-26, reflects the miraculous deliverance of Paul and Silas from prison – a clear demonstration of the power of prayer and praise to bring about divine intervention.

“As the First Family of Lagos State, we deeply value gatherings such as this. At the beginning of this administration, we introduced the Monthly Praise and Worship Programme, held every last Thursday in partnership with CAN, Lagos Chapter. This has been consistently hosted at Lagos House, Marina and Ikeja, as a symbol of our trust in God for daily guidance and breakthroughs,” she added.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu also extended her gratitude to all residents of the State for their prayers and overwhelming support for the administration, affirming that Lagos State and Nigeria will continue to enjoy God’s peace that surpasses all understanding.

The evening of worship featured powerful ministrations from renowned gospel artists, including the legendary Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, Yinka Alaseyori, Yinka Erinle, and choral groups drawn from the five administrative divisions of Lagos, representing the five blocs of CAN.

The Lagos Praise 5.0 celebration was well-attended by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, members of the State Executive Council, Body of Permanent Secretaries, religious leaders, other government officials, and worshippers from across the state.

