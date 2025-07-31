Rivers APC crisis reopens as rival chairman notifies national leadership of court ruling reinstating him

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The leadership crisis threatening the unity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Rivers State has been reignited and may not come to an end anytime soon as the factional Chairman of the party, Chief Emeka Beke has submitted a petition to the party to reassert himself as the leader of the duly recognized executive in the state.

Chief Emeka Beke stormed the National Secretariat of the APC on Thursday and submitted a strongly worded petition to the new APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda backed up with the transcript of the judgement in case number PHC/3592/CS/2023 between Sam Etetegwung and former National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The factional group urged the National Chairman to suspend the scheduled local government primaries of the APC, planned in Rivers State by Chief Tony Okocha led Executive Committee and to also direct the Chief Emeka Beke led Executive Committee to superintend the entire process, pointing out that the Chief Emeka Beke led Executive Committee has been recognised by law as the duly elected executive.

The letter submitted to the APC National Secretariat read as follows: “We are members of the State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Rivers State Chapter and write in that capacity. May we hereby extend our warmest congratulations to you on your well-deserved emergence as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress. We believe that your emergence as National Chairman could not have come at a better moment than this.

“We hereby bring to your attention the fact that following the attempt to unlawfully dissolve the Rivers State leadership structure of the All Progressives Congress sometime in 2023, we, through the State Secretary, Sam Sam Etetegwung, filed Suit No. PHC/3592/CS/2023 (Between Sam Sam Etetegwung Vs. His Excellency, Abdullahi Ganduje & Ors.), challenging the validity and propriety of the said dissolution at the High Court of Rivers State, Port Harcourt Division.

“In a well considered judgement, the High Court of Rivers State, Port Harcourt Division presided over by the Hon. Justice S. H. Aprioku set aside the purported dissolution of our client (the Rivers State Executive Committee of the Party) and found that the said State Executive Committee led by Chief Emeka Beke is the valid and subsisting leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State until October, 2025 when its tenure will statutorily elapse.

We annex a copy of the said Judgement as well as Judgement Order for your record and guidance.

“The above judgement is still subsisting and binding, having not been set aside by any court of competent appellate jurisdiction.

Also, we are aware of the decision of the National leadership of the All Progressives Congress extending the tenure of office of all elected State Executive Committees to December, 2025.

We welcome the said decision.

“We wish to respectfully bring to your notice the judgment of the High Court of Rivers State, Port Harcourt Division, delivered by Hon Justice S.H. Aprioku, which affirmed the subsistence of the tenure of the Chief Emeka Beke led Executive Committee of APC, Rivers State and the judgment of Hon. Justice Obomanu of the High Court of Justice, Rivers State in suit PHC/3859/CS/2024-Okwu Joebrown Ndike & Ors. v. All Progressives Congress & Anor. which invalidated the purported election of Chief Tony Okocha led executive committee of APC, Rivers State.

Please, find attached the Judgment and Judgment Order in Suit No. PHC/3859/CS/2024-Okwu Joebrown Ndike & Ors. v. All Progressives Congress & Anor.

“We humbly appeal to the National Chairman to use his good office and suspend the scheduled local government primaries of the APC, Rivers State led by Chief Tony Okocha, Executive Committee and direct the Chief Emeka Beke led Executive Committee to superintend the entire process, the Chief Emeka Beke led Executive Committee being the duly recognized by law.

Flowing from the above, therefore, we express our desire to work with the new national leadership of the Party in actualizing the lofty ideals of the Party, particularly in Rivers State,” the statement concluded.

