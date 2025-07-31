Nurses nationwide strike cripples Bayelsa hospitals, patients discharged abruptly

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Healthcare services were brought to an abrupt halt in Bayelsa state on Wednesday as public hospitals discharged patients following the commencement of a seven-day warning strike by nurses under the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM).

The strike, which began nationwide, has left many patients stranded and in dire need of medical attention.

Hospitals across the state, including primary healthcare centres and major tertiary institutions, were largely non-operational.

A visit to the Primary health centre in Amarata Yenagoa, revealed that the facility remained closed as of 9 a.m. locals attributed the closure to the industrial action. At the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Yenagoa, patients were seen wandering through the corridors without receiving care, while others who had scheduled appointments waited in frustration.

Union leaders were stationed at health facilities to monitor compliance, insisting that there would be no skeletal services during the strike period.

Chairman of NANNM at FMC, Mr. Liberia Woyengibarafagha Progress, reiterated that the strike was total, stating that patients had already been discharged and hospital wards were largely empty.

“Our strike is total, we have nine major demands, and we’re saying enough is enough. Progress declared, we are overworked and underappreciated.

Our requests include gazetting the nursing scheme of service, implementing the 2012 Industrial Act, reviewing professional allowances, employing more nursing staff, band adequately equipping hospitals.”

He further emphasized the need for structural reforms, such as the establishment of a dedicated nursing department within the federal ministry of health, inclusion of nurses in health policymaking boards, and the centralization of internship postings for graduate nurses. He also advocated for the recognition of nurses as consultants, a status already enjoyed by doctors.

The strike, which affects nurses at federal, state and local government levels, is already impacting healthcare delivery in Bayelsa and beyond.

Progress lamented the poor working conditions nurses face, including a lack of basic equipment and even a power supply in hospitals.

Echoing his sentiments, Comrade Amos Ombufa, NANNM’s national treasurer for the federal health institution sector and south south zonal coordinator, said the union would follow up the warning strike with a 21 day ultimatum to the federal government. Failure to meet their demands within that timeframe would lead to an indefinite nationwide strike.

“I urge nurses to remain resolute, the compliance across the south south is total, there is no provision for skeletal services during this strike, Ombufa stressed.

Responding to the crisis, Mr. Akpedi Bernard, public relations officer of FMC Yenagoa, acknowledged the disruption caused by the strike and its impact on the hospital’s ability to serve the public, he noted that as Bayelsa’s only tertiary federal health institution, the FMC shoulders over 70% of the state’s healthcare burden.

“While we regret the strike, the management anticipated it and mobilized senior doctors and some top-level nursing personnel to provide limited essential services, Bernard said Our goal is to attend to only the most critical cases during this period.”

As the warning strike progresses, the fate of patients in Bayelsa and other parts of the country hangs in the balance, pending government response to the nurses’ demands.

