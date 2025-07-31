NLC receives new leadership of RATTAWU, charges them on transparency, good management.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero has urged the new national leadership of Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria, (RATTAWU) to be fair and transparent in their dealings with the members of the Union for a sustained peace and unity in the union.

Ajaero who spoke when he received the union in his office in Abuja Wednesday, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the recent national delegates conference that produced the present leadership of the union, enjoining the president of the union, Prince Emeka Kalu to carry all members along in his administration.

The NLC president assured the new exco of the support of NLC, urging members to always imbibe good conduct for the progress of the union.

Speaking, the new RATTAWU president, Emeka Kalu, thanked the congress president for his purposeful leadership and the support for the union, promising to champion a new RATTAWU.

he called for the support of all union members in order for his leadership to achieve success and take the union to a greater height.

Earlier, the immediate past President of RATTAWU, Kabiru Garuba Sani, commended the NLC president, Joe Ajaero for resolving the crisis that rocked the union, describing him as a true leader.

