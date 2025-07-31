NCDMB, Chevron partner to develop indigenous skills through graduation programme

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has reiterated its strong commitment to local capacity building and sustainable talent development through collaborative initiatives with private sector stakeholders.

In a press statement issued by the GM corporate communication, Dr Obinna Ezeobi states that this event fosters the graduation ceremony of a landmark human capital development (HCD) programme, implemented in partnership with Chevron Nigeria Limited and Geoscape Nigeria Limited.

Held on July 30, 2025, at Geoscape’s training facility in Lagos, the event marked the formal close out of a year-long programme that trained 11 exceptional Nigerian youths. The feature included classroom sessions, practical hands-on international training components in the United Kingdom.

The initiative titled Chevron Nigeria Limited purchase of unit 20 autothermal reformer cooled tip swirler Burner assembly Tag: 120-xx102-05 was delivered under NCDMB’s project-based HCD framework. Eleven participants were carefully selected from a pool of 33 shortlisted candidates on the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Joint Qualification System (NOGIC JQS) platform.

Representing the executive secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, the board’s general manager of human capacity development, Barr. Esueme Dan Kikile described the programme as a strategic element of the Board’s 10 Year Nigerian content strategic roadmap.

“This graduation is more than the end of a programme it’s the realisation of a vision,” Ogbe stated,It represents our mission to equip young Nigerians with the skills necessary to drive progress in the oil and gas sector and its supporting industries.”

He praised the contributions of Chevron and Geoscape to the programme’s success, emphasizing the value of public-private collaboration, Chevron’s commitment to nurturing local talent, and Geoscape’s professionalism in delivering world-class training, which has made this programme a model for capacity development in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Urging the graduands to take full advantage of the opportunity, Ogbe said, “This training is an investment in your future, use it wisely, grow with it, and let it be the foundation for a lifetime of excellence,you are now ambassadors of the NCDMB, go and lead with purpose, integrity, and innovation.”

Chevron’s human capital development adviser, Mr. Victor Inyere, who represented the company’s general manager, Nigerian content ventures and regulatory affairs, Ms. Edwina Kentebe Oluwakayode, described the initiative as a strategic social investment aligned with Chevron’s long-standing commitment to sustainable development.

“Our collaboration with NCDMB is not just regulatory, it’s a partnership rooted in shared values, Inyere said We believe in people and communities,that’s why Chevron is proud to support initiatives that build capacity and provide real pathways to employment and innovation.”

In her address, Geoscape Nigeria Limited CEO, Modupe Jegede, acknowledged the vital role NCDMB plays in empowering indigenous companies. The Nigerian Content Act gave us the platform to build and compete; without NCDMB, Geoscape would not be where it is today, she said.

Jegede also announced Geoscape’s forthcoming state-of-the-art technical training school, which she said would further support Nigeria’s human capital development goals,We’re investing in infrastructure that will serve generations. Our focus is not short-term profit, but creating lasting value.

The impact of the programme was brought to life through testimonies from the trainees, Elizabeth Oyeyemi, the only female participant, shared her gratitude for the experience, saying it had opened her eyes to opportunities in technical fields,this programme proved that there are no limits for women in engineering and technical careers, the exposure, care, and mentorship I received were empowering.

Another graduate, Ayandipo Feyintoluwa, described the training as innovative and eye-opening, citing advanced modules like composite repair and online leak sealing,we’re thankful to NCDMB, Chevron, and Geoscape, his training has sparked a passion we hope to keep exploring.

As the ceremony concluded, all partners echoed a shared vision: that by investing in people, Nigeria’s oil and gas sector can evolve into a more competitive, inclusive, and globally respected industry.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2