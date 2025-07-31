Late 50th Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade Olubuse II,10th year remembrance held in Lagos

From left… Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Prince Adetokunbo Sijuwade; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Governor of Lagos, Babatunde Sanwo Olu and former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko during Memorial Exhibition and Symposium celebration in honour of his imperial Majesty, Late 50th Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade Olubuse II 10th year’s Remembrance held at Harbour Point, Victoria Island in Lagos on 25/7/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI

From left… Dein of Agbor, HRM Benjamin Ikenchuku Keagborekuzi I; Prince Adetokunbo Sijuwade, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the back, Chief( Dr.) Yemi Ogunbiyi.

From left… Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro; former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko; former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel.

L-r…Former Senate President, Olubukola Saraki and his wife, Mrs. Toyin Ojora Saraki, Secretary to the State Government (SSG). Lagos. State Government Barr. ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin .

L-r… Executive Director, Oil/Gas Alhassan Enterprises, Hajiya Hamidah Laraba Ibrahim; the iyalode of Lagos, Mrs. Bintu–Fatima Tinubu; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

From left… Chief Adekunle Ojora, Olorogun Dr. Sunny Kuku and Prince Segun Oniru.

L-r…Chairman/CEO Skymit Motors Limited, Tayo Ayeni, with the Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru.

L-r …Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe; Dr Koko Udoh; Nigerian businessman and investor. Oskar Ibru.

L-r… Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Business mogul and the Asiwaju of Ife, Chief Oyekunle Alex-Duduyemi and others.

L-r … Mrs. Wosilat Okoya-Seriki, with Mrs Toks Banasko.

L-r… Vice Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas, Oba Olushola Alao, his wife, Olori Olusola Adedoyin Alao.

L-r …Tijani Babatunde Folawiyo; Prince Segun Oniru; His Royal Majesty, Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi.

Nigerian fashion businessman Seyi Adekunle, also known as the founder and chairman of Vodi Group (middle) poses with friends.

From 2nd right …Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo; Olu Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, posing with traditional rulers.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (middle) with wives and Children of late Oba Okunade Sijuwade Olubuse II of Ife, during the Memorial Exhibition and Symposium celebration in honour of his imperial Majesty, Late 50th Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade Olubuse II, 10th year’s Remembrance held at Harbour Point, Victoria Island on Friday in Lagos on 25/7/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.