Investigating Public Hearing, Gerard Public and Stakeholders on Implementation of CNG Policy in Nigeria with Ad-hoc Committee held in Abuja

L—R …Member of the committee, Hon Makki Yalleman, representative of the Speaker, House of Reps, Hon Sada Soli, and Chairman Ad-hoc Committee, Hon Jaha Ahmadu Usman during the Investigating, Public Hearing, Gerard Public and Stakeholders on the Implementation of CNG Policy in Nigeria with the Ad-hoc Committee, held in Abuja

L—R …Members of the committee, on, Zakaria Nyampa, Hon Makki Yalleman, representative of the Speaker, House of Reps Hon Sada Soli and, Chairman Ad-hoc Committee, Hon Jaha Ahmadu Usman during the Investigating Public Hearing, Gerard Public and Stakeholders on the Implementation of CNG Policy in Nigeria with the Ad-hoc Committee, held in Abuja…PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2